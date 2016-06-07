Kylie Jenner Just Dropped Her Dead of Knight Lip Kit on Insta

DEAD OF KNIGHT this shade is for you guys! When I asked what lip kit you would love to see next for Kylie Cosmetics the majority of you surprisingly said BLACK! So before I release KyMajesty... my black lip kit is coming this Friday! #DeadOfKnight @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Just when we thought today was a total loss (seriously, what is up with this Tuesday?), Kylie Jenner just put a major skip in our step by revealing her brand new Dead of Knight Lip Kit. Needless to say, it’s amazing.

Initially, Jenner’s next Lip Kit delivery was going to be the hotly-anticipated KyMajesty, but it appears Dead of Knight, a stunning black matte, just couldn’t be contained any longer. The bold shade will be stocked on Friday and we don’t need a crystal ball to know that this bad boy will sell out in seconds. No, like literally seconds.

@kyliecosmetics shoot 📷 by @sashasamsonova coming this Friday #DeadOfKnight A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

#DeadOfKnight this Friday @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2016 at 2:16pm PDT

When Jenner approached her social media followers about the Lip Kit color they’d like to see next, the cry for a black lip was astounding. And since the youngest Jenner aims to please, here we are.

Basically we have between now and Friday morning to figure out the trick for snapping up Dead of Knight before they’re gone. Fortunately with the way Kylie Cosmetics is restocking these days, hopefully we’ll all be sporting the vampy pout very soon.