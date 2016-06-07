Kylie Jenner Just Dropped Her Dead of Knight Lip Kit on Insta

Boom!

Kelly Bryant
Jun 07, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Just when we thought today was a total loss (seriously, what is up with this Tuesday?), Kylie Jenner just put a major skip in our step by revealing her brand new Dead of Knight Lip Kit. Needless to say, it’s amazing.

Initially, Jenner’s next Lip Kit delivery was going to be the hotly-anticipated KyMajesty, but it appears Dead of Knight, a stunning black matte, just couldn’t be contained any longer. The bold shade will be stocked on Friday and we don’t need a crystal ball to know that this bad boy will sell out in seconds. No, like literally seconds. 

@kyliecosmetics shoot 📷 by @sashasamsonova coming this Friday #DeadOfKnight

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

When Jenner approached her social media followers about the Lip Kit color they’d like to see next, the cry for a black lip was astounding. And since the youngest Jenner aims to please, here we are.

#DeadOfKnight this Friday @kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Basically we have between now and Friday morning to figure out the trick for snapping up Dead of Knight before they’re gone. Fortunately with the way Kylie Cosmetics is restocking these days, hopefully we’ll all be sporting the vampy pout very soon.

