Kylie Jenner Just Dropped Her Dead of Knight Lip Kit on Insta

Boom!
Initially, Jenner’s next Lip Kit delivery was going to be the hotly-anticipated KyMajesty, but it appears Dead of Knight, a stunning black matte, just couldn’t be contained any longer. The bold shade will be stocked on Friday and we don’t need a crystal ball to know that this bad boy will sell out in seconds. No, like literally seconds.
When Jenner approached her social media followers about the Lip Kit color they'd like to see next, the cry for a black lip was astounding. And since the youngest Jenner aims to please, here we are.
Basically we have between now and Friday morning to figure out the trick for snapping up Dead of Knight before they’re gone. Fortunately with the way Kylie Cosmetics is restocking these days, hopefully we’ll all be sporting the vampy pout very soon.