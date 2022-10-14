Kylie Jenner's Date Night Outfit Included a Latex Micro Miniskirt and Knee-High Boots

When it comes to a parents’ night out, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just proved that even the coolest couples like to match sometimes, too.

On Thursday, the new parents of two were spotted heading out for a late-night dinner at celebrity-loved Craig’s in West Hollywood. Kylie opted to break out a sexy faux LBD for the occasion, sporting a micro mini latex Blumarine top and skirt set that featured spaghetti straps and a very ‘90s rose detail on the bust. Matching black knee-high boots and a mini Amina Muaddi handbag accessorized Jenner’s look, and she completed the moment by throwing on a pair of oversized Coperni sunglasses and blowing out her hair with a side part.

Travis was equally as monochrome during the outing, wearing an oversized black jacket layered over a graphic T-shirt and paired with slouchy black jeans. The rapper opted for casual details, like black sneakers and a baseball cap, to finish the ensemble.

Kylie and Travis's date night came shortly after Kylie got candid about her post-baby body — and the differences between her first and second birth — during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don't feel that way at all,” she shared in a confessional. “Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process. I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

