Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles

Kylie Jenner's tour de force around Paris — which has included a number of controversial looks (like a lion's head, a noose necklace, and latex lingerie) — continues with another unconventional outfit. On Wednesday, Jenner shared her latest Paris Fashion Week OOTD to Instagram: a gothic yet sophisticated ensemble that channeled Morticia Addams.

Jenner jumped on the gothcore train (no doubt inspired by Netflix's massive hit Wednesday) in a black cut-out midi dress, complete with a structured collar, plunging neckline, and giant buckles that fastened the front of the piece together. The frock also featured a giant leg slit that revealed tall matching stiletto boots adorned with gold buckles. Sheer black gloves peeked out from her long sleeves, and she accessorized with silver earrings.

Ariel Tejada/Instagram

For glam, Jenner's longtime makeup artist and friend Ariel Tejada perfected a smoky eye, overstated blush, and deep burgundy lips. Her long dark hair (coiffed by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero) was parted to the side, and her face-framing strands were styled in an Old Hollywood-esque finger curl.

In the Instagram carousel shared to Jenner's grid, the makeup mogul posed on a bed while seductively snacking on grapes in a few shots. Tejada also posted a mirror selfie with Jenner and singer Anxhelina to his Story, giving followers another look at her full outfit. "My mains," the makeup artist captioned his post.

Earlier this week, Jenner found herself in some hot water after wearing the controversial Givenchy noose necklace, which made headlines back in 2021 after first making its way down the runway. At the time of the necklace's debut, fashion Instagram account Diet Prada called out the offensive piece writing, "You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck … really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas … history repeats itself."