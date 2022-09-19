Kylie Jenner Paired an Underboob-Baring Crop Top With the Lowest Rise Skirt

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to taking fashion trends up a couple of notches — whether she’s posing in a top made completely out of lipsticks or matching with her mom in head-to-toe leather — and her latest look was no exception.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of snaps on Instagram detailing the aforementioned outfit in question. In the photos, Jenner posed in the tiniest Jade Cropper crop top paired with the lowest-rise maxi skirt from the same brand. Kylie’s long-sleeved top, which featured an upside-down U-shaped cutout, brought a splash of color with its trendy pink hue, while her black-and-pink skirt continued the theme in a more understated way.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

As for her glam, Jenner’s look was equally as elevated as her outfit. In addition to bronzy makeup complete with a pink lip, the A-lister strayed from her typical face-framing fringe in favor of blunt bangs to accompany her waist-skimming locks.

Kylie’s post comes shortly after she sat down with CR Fashion Book to talk about the important role fashion plays in her life — and what exactly she plans to do with her extensive clothing collection. After admitting that she saves “everything for [her] daughter,” Stormi Webster, Kylie added, “I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older,” Kylie said. “I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom.”