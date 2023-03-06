Kylie Jenner Paired Her Latest Underboob-Baring Top With the Tiniest Moto Jacket

Paris Fashion Week is proving that no matter the season, no matter the occasion, and no matter the venue, skin is in. Ciara is doing it via what appears to be an entirely see-through wardrobe (and Florence Pugh isn't far behind), but leave it to Kylie Jenner to eschew sheer altogether and just show bare skin. Her latest over-the-top look was a criscross, leather-like Coperni top that she wore with a moto jacket that was basically just long sleeves — after all, the line has to do something to grab our attention after last season's Bella Hadid moment.

Jenner paired the black piece with black pants and wore her dark hair down as she posed, showing off her entire sternum and midsection thanks to the top's barely there silhouette and the low, low rise of the pants. She finished her look with a pair of earrings shaped like Coperni's signature Swipe bag.

"COPERNI BACKSTAGE," she captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram, which also showed off a backdrop that was just a collection of photos of Jenner.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Others images in the feed post included Jenner posing in a fluffy white hotel robe and black shield sunglasses.



Naturally, Jenner is treating Paris Fashion Week as her own personal runway. After attending the couture collections earlier in the year and wearing a full-on stuffed lion head at Schiaparelli, she's toned down the wild looks, though she's still making headlines thanks to plunging gowns, corset tops, and today's revealing post.

