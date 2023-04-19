Kylie Jenner Just Made a Case For Neon While Sporting The Brightest Lime Green Romper

Kylie Jenner may have been living the quiet luxury life over the weekend at Coachella, but right now, she’s all about lime green. On Tuesday, the beauty mogul posted a TikTok wearing the neon hue from head to toe — and the outfit expertly encapsulated the hot spring trend.

Simply captioning the short clip with “💚🫶🏻,” Kylie sported the brightest lime green romper while relaxing by her bedside. The ribbed romper featured a square neckline and teeny tiny shorts, making it the ultimate lounge set for spring. Beauty-wise, she opted for her usual glam — a pinky blush and dark-lined lips — and she wore her dark hair in a messy, middle-parted low bun.

At the beginning of the TikTok, Kylie pouted at the camera while the trending sped-up version of the song “Until I Found You” began. Showing off the figure-hugging romper and her natural glow, she proceeded to lip-sync the lyrics ​​"How could … we just ever be friends.”

Fans jumped to the comment section, without hesitation, to ask Kylie about her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, with one saying, “Timothy got Kylie in her feels.” Another added, “Is this about Timmy,” while a third chimed in, “TikTok for Timothy 😳.”

Love it or hate it, Kylie and her daring style must be doing something right, as the beauty mogul was recently one of the five cover stars for HommeGirls Volume 9, Spring/Summer 2023 issue. In the photos, she donned a black mesh dress adorned with belt buckle cutouts draped down her side by the emerging designer Sarah Aphrodite.

Ilya Lipkin/HommeGirls

In the accompanying interview, Kylie opened up about how she navigated her insecurities caused by the debate surrounding her lips and the extent of her plastic surgery at a young age.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t,” she told the publication. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

As for her daughter Stormi, she hopes to instill in her “that she’s perfect the way that she is," adding, "be confident, always be confident in yourself.”

