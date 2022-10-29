Kylie Jenner's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Costume Included an Underboob-Baring Bandage Dress

Scary *and* sexy.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 29, 2022 @ 11:27AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Happy Halloweekend from Kylie Jenner and her most over-the-top Halloween costume, ever. 

On Friday, Jenner kicked off the spooky holiday a few days early and debuted her scary-sexy take on the Bride of Frankenstein. Dressing up as the fictional monster from the 1935 horror film, the beauty mogul went all out with a costume custom-made by Jean Paul Gaultier — consisting of an underboob-baring bandage dress constructed from white sheer strips of tulle wrapped around her body — and an eerie black-and-white set staged to look like Frankenstein's lab. She paired her spooky look with black lipstick, a two-tone wig with white streaks down each side, and faux stitches across her chin. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

The mummy-style gown wasn't the only outfit Kylie wore during her Halloween photoshoot. In a series of snapshots shared to her grid, aptly captioned "BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN," Kylie teamed a flowing white dress with shiny opera gloves, and in another carousel, she sported an off-the-shoulder top with no pants and a prop knife

Kylie, of course, is no stranger to going to the absolute extreme with her Halloween costumes. Back in 2016, she memorably recreated Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video look in a red-and-white striped bikini top, itty-bitty shorts, and chaps. And two years later, Kylie went as a Victoria's Secret Angel wearing lingerie straight from the brand's archives, and then, in 2019, she wore not one, but three costumes — including a Playboy bunny, Madonna during her 2003 VMAs performance, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Related Articles
Kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Halloween Early By Painting Herself Completely Green
Kylie Jenner Denim Mummy Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Mummified the Canadian Tuxedo
Kendall Jenner Knit Bikini
Kendall Jenner Wore the Bikini Version of This Throwback Knit
Jessica Simpson 
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
Everyone Is Dressing Like 2002 Christina Aguilera Now
Everyone Is Dressing Like 2002 Christina Aguilera Now
Dua Lipa Racing Halloween Costume
Dua Lipa’s Functional Halloween Costume Included a Designer Racing Set and the Most Chaotic Bodysuit
Plus-Size Halloween Costumes
21 Plus-Size Costumes You Can Easily DIY This Halloween
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Date Night Outfit Included a Latex Micro Miniskirt and Knee-High Boots
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Paired an Underboob-Baring Crop Top With the Lowest Rise Skirt
Best One-Piece Swimsuits
The 18 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Office Halloween Costumes
17 'The Office' Halloween Costumes That Only True Fans Will Appreciate
Last Minute Halloween Costumes
14 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Your Own Clothes
Lady Gaga 
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Julia Fox Parsons MFA show
Julia Fox Closed Out Fashion Week With an Underboob-Baring Shipwrecked Mermaid Look
Kim Kardashian West
All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Day
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis