Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body

Body-con just took on a whole new meaning.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on June 8, 2023 @ 08:12AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

As far back as we can remember, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have always loved a body-con silhouette. Throughout the 2010s, there wasn't a red carpet in which Kim, Khloé, or Kourtney wasn't wearing a Hervé Léger bandage dress, and their affinity for form-fitting fashion seemingly had an impact on their younger siblings — Kylie, in particular.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old makeup mogul posted a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots from a recent Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot on Instagram, and in the images, she put a new spin on body-con dressing. Wearing a white latex romper that clung so tight to her body, it looked like it was painted on, Kylie's one-piece was more modern and more sexy than the vacuum-sealed styles of the past. She paired the figure-hugging bodysuit — which featured a high-neckline, no sleeves, and the shortest shorts — with square-shaped sunglasses and glam that was equally as sultry as her outfit.   

Kylie wore her dark brunette hair wet and slicked back, and she complemented her dewy skin and rosy cheeks with a swipe of fuchsia lipstick.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

This isn't the only body-con look Kylie has slipped on as of late. Last month, Jenner announced she was officially a JPG (Jean Paul Gaultier) girl while wearing nothing but a bra and corset underneath her skintight sheer floral dress, and after that, she opted for black spandex in the form of a super clingly, super sheer LBD.

