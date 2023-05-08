Kylie Jenner Debuted Bleached Brows and Butt-Skimming Platinum Blonde Hair for Her Latest Photo Shoot

The only thing better than a KarJenner? A blonde KarJenner.

If you’ve been itching to dye your hair lighter for the summer, you’re certainly not alone. From Jessica Chastain’s blonde Met Gala hard launch to Kourtney Kardashian’s sassy blonde bob, there’s just something about this time of year that has everyone bringing out the bleach. The latest star to take a walk on the lighter side? Kylie Jenner, who sported bleached eyebrows and butt-skimming platinum hair during her latest photo shoot with Jean Paul Gaultier.

On Sunday, Kylie shared a roundup of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot (which originally dropped on Friday) detailing all of the prep that went into modeling JPG’s new “FLOWERS” collection. In the first slide, the star posed in an underboob-baring, multi-colored scarf dress from the line that featured a gigantic midriff cutout, short sleeves, and a micro-mini hemline. While eye-catching on its own, Jenner upped the dress's high-fashion vibe even further by trading her signature raven hair for bleached platinum hair, which she wore down in beachy waves with a deep side part, and dying her brows to match.

Other carousel inclusions showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder flexing her posing chops in a pink floral knit dress, stopping for a mirror selfie in a striped black-and-white two-piece set, and serving face in a green-and-purple bodycon maxidress.

“​​Jpg behind the scenes,” she captioned the dump.

Jenner’s post came shortly after she was announced as the face of the fashion brand’s latest collection, which followed her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in a red cut-out Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Kylie jenner jpg blonde instagram

instagram/Kylie jenner

“Introducing “Flowers” 🌸,” the brand captioned its initial launch post. “Starring Jean Paul Gaultier’s new mermaid @kyliejenner , the collection reveals a mesmerizing virtual world.”

