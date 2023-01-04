Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top

If Elvira went to Bridgerton, it would look a lot like this.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 @ 03:11PM
Kylie Jenner IG Black Corset
Photo:

Instagram/KylieJenner

If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.

Jenner's gallery post showed two looks at the outfit, which included the corset top fashioned from pants, complete with waistband and belt loop details, with a fitted black skirt. Her bleached blonde brows may have taken more than their fair share of the spotlight, but she wore her hair in a very Bridgerton-ready intricate updo. She skipped out on any accessories and finished the look with a sharp cat-eye.

"Where we going?" she captioned the shots.

The all-black outfit comes after a similarly goth ensemble on New Year's Eve. To welcome 2023, Jenner wore a black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, though it did feature an optical illusion pattern of allover polka dots, which contoured the reality star's signature curves. Jenner's sisters also celebrated the New Year, though the famous family all took different approaches to party dressing. Kourtney Kardashian wore a black pajama top and Kendall arrived at the family's festivities in a sheer gown. Khloé celebrated with her kids and besties Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq in an all-black ensemble, as well.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Kylie Jenner the business of fashion
Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
10 Outrageous Outfits Dua Lipa Wore in 2022
10 Outrageous Trends Dua Lipa Basically Invented in 2022
Kylie Jenner Santa Monica leather outfit
Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Biker Chick in Head-to-Toe Leather
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots
Kylie Jenner big coat cardigan outfit
Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore Her Underwear as Pants in Paris
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired the Most Summery Top with This Ultimate Winter Essential
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Halloween Costume Included the Deepest Plunging Neckline and a Sky-High Hairdo
Kylie Jenner Thierry Mugler Exhibition sheer catsuit
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But a Black Thong
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Paired an Underboob-Baring Crop Top With the Lowest Rise Skirt
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner
Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Included Nothing But a Beige Bra and Slouchy Blue Jeans
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Side-Boob Baring Top Made Completely Out of Lipsticks