Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top

If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.

Jenner's gallery post showed two looks at the outfit, which included the corset top fashioned from pants, complete with waistband and belt loop details, with a fitted black skirt. Her bleached blonde brows may have taken more than their fair share of the spotlight, but she wore her hair in a very Bridgerton-ready intricate updo. She skipped out on any accessories and finished the look with a sharp cat-eye.

"Where we going?" she captioned the shots.

The all-black outfit comes after a similarly goth ensemble on New Year's Eve. To welcome 2023, Jenner wore a black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, though it did feature an optical illusion pattern of allover polka dots, which contoured the reality star's signature curves. Jenner's sisters also celebrated the New Year, though the famous family all took different approaches to party dressing. Kourtney Kardashian wore a black pajama top and Kendall arrived at the family's festivities in a sheer gown. Khloé celebrated with her kids and besties Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq in an all-black ensemble, as well.

