Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram

Kylie Jenner's latest set of sexy selfies are seemingly business as usual, but they might actually be a playful swipe at her sister Kim Kardashian.



After the siblings dished it out in the comments section of Kylie's Instagram post earlier this week, in which the makeup mogul wore a super short SKIMS onesie and failed to tag her sister's brand in the photo, the youngest KarJenner attempted to get the last word in their ongoing social media feud.



On Tuesday, Kylie shared a slideshow of sun-drenched snapshots of herself posing in nothing but a black push-up bra. She paired the lingerie with matching sultry glam — including bombshell waves swept to one side, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and glossy over-lined lips. Meanwhile, in the caption, she quoted one of Kim's most iconic lines from Keeping Up from the Kardashians, writing: "don’t be fucking ruuude." In case you forgot, Kim said those famous words while swinging her purse at Khloé Kardashian and punching her in the arm after they got in a fight over the KKW Beauty founder's first Bentley.

Hours later, Kim fired back with a shady makeup tutorial on TikTok. Using Kylie Cosmetics products, Kim purposely gave herself a bad makeover, drawing on thick eyebrows with a black pencil, applying the wrong color of foundation, and wearing concealer on her lips instead of gloss.

Checkmate, Kim.