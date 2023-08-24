Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans

She's firmly planted in her soft girl era.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 11:18AM
kylie jenner blue jeans cover up
Photo:

instagram/kylie jenner

While Kylie Jenner may have taken a momentary departure from her soft girl era to sport one of the hottest miniskirts we’ve ever seen earlier this week (all in honor of her 26th birthday, of course), the Kylie Cosmetics founder proved that she’s still very much into simple style by detailing a totally low-key swimsuit cover-up in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On Wednesday, the A-lister celebrated the official end of Leo season by sharing yet another roundup of photos from her birthday trip to Italy. At one point in the carousel, Jenner posed in front of a stunning lake while wearing a cream-colored bustier bikini top and matching thong bottoms. Elsewhere in the post, she revealed her cover-up of choice for the bikini – a plain pair of boot-cut blue jeans — which she wore slung low on her waist to show off her stringy bottoms’ high-cut straps. 

kylie jenner italy vacation birthday

Instagram/kylie jenner

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Kylie added nothing but a pair of black platform sandals to complete the look, and she wore her brunette hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

“She’s 26 !!” Jenner simply captioned the dump.

Other carousel inclusions saw the reality star posing in a blue-and-brown striped two-piece shorts and button-up set, enjoying a lavish dinner, and hitting the town with her friends.

kylie jenner miniskirt corset

instagram/kylie jenner

This isn’t the first post that Kylie has shared from her time abroad. Just a day prior, the newly-26-year-old posted a roundup of OOTD snaps detailing her aforementioned super-short micro-miniskirt (which she paired with a red bra top and a waist-cinching corset). Hours before that, she also gave her followers a look at a dreamy outdoor picnic complete with wine, snacks, and a cottagecore-style white corset dress.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
kylie jenner miniskirt instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Itty-Bitty Lace-Up Micro-Miniskirt Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
dua lipa blue coverup
Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
gabrielle union purple bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Vacationing in an Underboob-Baring Purple Bikini Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell
Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Early-Aughts Boy Band Outfit of My Dreams
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Weekend Uniform Included a Tiny Underboob-Baring Bikini
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong