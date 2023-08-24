Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans

While Kylie Jenner may have taken a momentary departure from her soft girl era to sport one of the hottest miniskirts we’ve ever seen earlier this week (all in honor of her 26th birthday, of course), the Kylie Cosmetics founder proved that she’s still very much into simple style by detailing a totally low-key swimsuit cover-up in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On Wednesday, the A-lister celebrated the official end of Leo season by sharing yet another roundup of photos from her birthday trip to Italy. At one point in the carousel, Jenner posed in front of a stunning lake while wearing a cream-colored bustier bikini top and matching thong bottoms. Elsewhere in the post, she revealed her cover-up of choice for the bikini – a plain pair of boot-cut blue jeans — which she wore slung low on her waist to show off her stringy bottoms’ high-cut straps.

Instagram/kylie jenner

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Kylie added nothing but a pair of black platform sandals to complete the look, and she wore her brunette hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

“She’s 26 !!” Jenner simply captioned the dump.

Other carousel inclusions saw the reality star posing in a blue-and-brown striped two-piece shorts and button-up set, enjoying a lavish dinner, and hitting the town with her friends.

instagram/kylie jenner

This isn’t the first post that Kylie has shared from her time abroad. Just a day prior, the newly-26-year-old posted a roundup of OOTD snaps detailing her aforementioned super-short micro-miniskirt (which she paired with a red bra top and a waist-cinching corset). Hours before that, she also gave her followers a look at a dreamy outdoor picnic complete with wine, snacks, and a cottagecore-style white corset dress.