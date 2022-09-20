Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Included Nothing But a Beige Bra and Slouchy Blue Jeans

A very literal take on the bra top trend.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on September 20, 2022 @ 12:01PM
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner is making a case for a whole new kind of bra top. On Monday, the A-lister shared a mirror selfie on Instagram detailing her take on the casual look that included jeans, a bra … and not much else.

In the picture, Jenner gave followers a look at her impressive walk-in closet by posing against a backdrop of handbags and shoes. Captioned with her iconic phrase, “rise and shine,” the snapshot showed Kylie wearing a plain beige underwire bra, which she paired with slouchy, light-wash blue jeans slung low on her hips. The baggy nature of the jeans barely revealed a pair of matching underwear, and she finished the look with a pink manicure and a brown phone case.

The mirror selfie also showed off Kylie’s newest hairstyle — forehead bangs to accompany her waist-skimming tresses — which she first debuted on her Instagram just a day before. While the longer bang look may be new to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she recently sported a similar blunt style when serving as CR Fashion Book’s latest cover star.

Aside from donning microbangs during the photo shoot, which were accompanied by uncharacteristically thin eyebrows, Kylie also wore an underboob-baring top made entirely out of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks and a completely sheer open-back Miu Miu gown while talking about what she’s most looking forward to sharing during the second season of The Kardashians.

“It definitely shows an exciting time in my life,” Jenner said. “The second season focuses on me getting back to my life and work after having a baby. I’m excited to share that journey with viewers.”

