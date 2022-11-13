Kylie Jenner's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Both Backless and Sideless

Last night, Kylie Jenner might've played a supporting role to sister Kim Kardashian, who was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby Gala, but the beauty mogul's ultra-sexy dress was the main event — on the red carpet, at least.



Taking the backless trend a step further, Kylie wore a custom Loewe gown that was also missing fabric on the sides. The black pleated dress was made even sexier courtesy of a sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit that revealed black strappy sandals underneath, a halter neck that tied into an oversized bow in the back, and straps draping down her bare arms. Floral-shaped diamond earrings, a cocktail ring on her index finger, and a slicked-back bun provided the finishing touches to her glamorous look.



Getty

Makeup-wise, the Kylie Cosmetics founder paired her signature pout with a swipe of lipgloss, a flick of eyeliner, and a generous swirl of dark blush.



Kylie also highlighted the backless design on Instagram, captioning a slideshow of behind-the-scenes snaps from the event: "now let’s hear it for the back of the dress !!!" Commenters happily obliged, offering some commotion for the low-back moment. "Umm excuse meee?! 😍," wrote model Lori Harvey, while Kylie's assistant Maguire Amundsen added an "oh yes MAAM" alongside several fire emojis.

