Kylie Jenner's Backless Birthday LBD Featured So Many Spine-Baring Cutouts

It wouldn't be a KarJenner birthday without an ultra-sexy party outfit. For her 42nd birthday, Kim wore a shimmering pink bra as a top and a pair of matching low-rise pants, while Kendall celebrated turning 27 years old in a lingerie-style lace gown. But Kylie's birthday dress arguably takes the cake.



Hours after initially ringing in her 26th birthday in a sheer bikini on the beach, Kylie continued to celebrate aboard a yacht in the middle of the ocean. For the nighttime portion of her party, Kylie wore a birthday LBD that was backless and featured rows upon rows of spine-baring cutouts that traveled down to her tailbone. She accessorized with tiny gold hoops, a diamond bracelet, and a smattering of rings.



Kylie Jenner Instagram

As for her birthday glam, Kylie slicked her dark hair back into a bun, and combined her peach lip and bronze eyeshadow with super dewy skin.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

"thank you for the birthday wishes 🤍🤍🌎 forever grateful ⚓️," Jenner captioned a carousel of images that showed off her dress from every which angle from behind, as she posed on the bow of the ship.



Of the birthday wishes she received, big sister Khloé's was the sweetest. "To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity," the Good American founder captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. "Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner."



Khloé continued, "I know you don’t need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on." And she did, adding: "I love and respect so much about you! I learn so much from your patience and your ability to trust what life has in store for us. Your ability to trust life’s journey without fear. I will forever be indebted to God for blessing us with one another."

