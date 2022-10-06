Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy in a New Bikini Photo

Mother-son bonding by the pool.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on October 6, 2022
Kylie Jenner
After a whirlwind trip to Paris during fashion week, Kylie Jenner is back home in Calabasas and spending some one-on-one time with her new baby boy. On Wednesday, the makeup mogul shared a rare glimpse of her and Travis Scott's second child, whose name has yet to be revealed, in a series of family photos posted to Instagram. 

Captioning the content carousel "home," the 8-month-old's tiny baby feet were visible while resting his legs on his mom's as they lounged by the pool together. In the snapshot, Kylie wore a black bandeau bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms, however, she obscured both her and her son's faces. Meanwhile, a second photo showed Jenner's baby boy and his older sister Stormi Webster twinning in brown sneakers with red laces. 

Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Elsewhere in the fall-themed slideshow was a "welcome home" sign hung outside the garage door for Kylie after she returned from Paris Fashion Week, as well as a cute photo of Stormi petting a horse. 

During last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kylie spoke about the pressure she felt to name her son immediately following his arrival and how she and Travis changed his name multiple times since initially naming him Wolf. "It hasn't been changed legally yet," she explained in a confessional on the show. "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that. And I'm like we can't do this again."

She then joked, "I'm waiting for him to just name himself."

