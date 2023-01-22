Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram

The mystery is finally over.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on January 22, 2023 @ 10:41AM
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's baby boy, formerly known as Wolf, officially has a new name. 

On Saturday, the reality star revealed her son's name, and also shared the cutest photos of the 11-month-old's face for the first time on Instagram. In a slideshow captioned "AIRE 🤍," Kylie and Aire Webster, dressed in shark pajamas, are pictured taking a mirror selfie together, while in another snapshot, the baby boy adorably posed on a sofa solo while wearing a black beanie and a long-sleeved shirt covered in cars. 

Kylie Jenner, Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Aire Webster

Other photos include a sweet mother-son moment during what appeared to be a photoshoot, as well as one of Aire sitting in his height chair. 

Jenner welcomed Aire along with Travis Scott in February 2022, and the couple initially named him Wolf Jacques. But a month following his birth, Kylie shared that her second child's name "isn't Wolf anymore." She added, "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

During season 2 of The Kardashians, Kylie elaborated on her decision to change her son's name. "We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t," she explained. "Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé suggested Wolf and I liked the WW. So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

