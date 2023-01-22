Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram The mystery is finally over. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 22, 2023 @ 10:41AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Kylie Jenner's baby boy, formerly known as Wolf, officially has a new name. On Saturday, the reality star revealed her son's name, and also shared the cutest photos of the 11-month-old's face for the first time on Instagram. In a slideshow captioned "AIRE 🤍," Kylie and Aire Webster, dressed in shark pajamas, are pictured taking a mirror selfie together, while in another snapshot, the baby boy adorably posed on a sofa solo while wearing a black beanie and a long-sleeved shirt covered in cars. Kylie Jenner Instagram Other photos include a sweet mother-son moment during what appeared to be a photoshoot, as well as one of Aire sitting in his height chair. Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram Jenner welcomed Aire along with Travis Scott in February 2022, and the couple initially named him Wolf Jacques. But a month following his birth, Kylie shared that her second child's name "isn't Wolf anymore." She added, "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." During season 2 of The Kardashians, Kylie elaborated on her decision to change her son's name. "We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t," she explained. "Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé suggested Wolf and I liked the WW. So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?'”