Kylie Jenner Said She "Cried Nonstop" for Three Weeks After Welcoming Her Son

Kylie Jenner is getting real about suffering from the "baby blues." On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about how she's had a tough time emotionally since welcoming her son while speaking with her sister Kendall at the Kylie Cosmetics office, revealing that "it's been really hard" following his birth.



"I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks," Kylie told Kendall, before assuring her, "It's just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too." She added, "I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad."



Describing the difference between baby blues and postpartum depression, Kylie explained in her confessional, "I’m not a doctor but I read on Google… They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues."

Kylie continued, "I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out," admitting it's been almost a year. Kendall then invited Kylie to join her in Las Vegas for her 818 event over the weekend. And while Kylie was nervous about finding an outfit, she told her sister, "Nothing's stopping me. I'm feeling like really good about my body. I've seen my body and I'm like I love my body… my saggy tits. I'm embracing my PP body - postpartum."

Back in March, Kylie opened up about her postpartum journey again on Instagram. "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard," she said. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter." She added that she was struggling, despite what people on social media may think. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy," Kylie explained. "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."