Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon We can’t stop thinking about her Schiaparelli look. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Kylie Jenner seems to be everywhere this week. Not only did she finally announce the name of her baby boy, she also stunned at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris wearing a black gown with a life-size, faux lion head on the front. And while I’m not rushing to wear a huge animal head any time soon, her look got me thinking about fun ways to incorporate more prints into our winter wardrobes. Of course, I immediately went to Amazon and was pleasantly surprised to find tons of animal-print tops and jackets, starting at just $13. My curated list includes cozy crewnecks, a versatile button-down, an oversized teddy coat, and even a puffer jacket from an Amazon-famous brand. Keep scrolling to find styles that will help you channel your inner Kylie Jenner this winter with an animal-print statement piece. Shop Animal Print Fashion: Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater, $13 (Originally $23) Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $14 (Originally $25) Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top, $15 Big Dart Button-Down Top, $23 (Originally $30) Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket, $33 (Originally $60) Zesica Long-Sleeve Open-Front Cardigan, $43 (Originally $54) Orolay Ultra-Short Puffer Coat With Zipper Pockets, $70 This Amazon Essentials leopard-print crewneck sweater is a low-stakes way to try out this wild trend. On sale for $13, the pullover is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it’s available in sizes ranging from XXXS-slim to 6X. According to a reviewer, the knit top is “soft, warm, and flattering,” which is truly all you can ask for from a sweater. Style it with a pair of straight-leg black jeans, black loafers, and a trench coat for an effortlessly cool vibe. Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $23); amazon.com If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, go with this leopard-print button-down top that’s on sale for $23. The 100-percent viscose shirt comes in sizes XS through 3X, and it has functional buttons all the way down the front and on the cuffs, along with pleated details on the back. You can either wear it open with a basic tank underneath, or button it up and tuck it into a pair of trousers for an office-ready look. To no surprise, one shopper said they “get compliments each time” they wear the shirt. Amazon Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com You can also bring the animal print trend into your outerwear collection, thanks to this Orolay cropped puffer jacket. If that brand name sounds familiar, it’s because the viral Amazon coat comes from the same company. But back to the puffer: Choose from three colorways, including white and beige styles with leopard print accents, or a full-on leopard print moment. The short jacket has a polyester outer with down filling, and it’s available in sizes S through XL. Plus, a reviewer confirmed it’ll “keep you warm without a lot of bulk.” Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com Below, browse through even more stylish animal print pieces from Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $14 (Originally $25); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $15; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $33 (Originally $60); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $54); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Ultra-Popular Chanel Fragrance Is My Go-To — and It Now Comes in a Dreamy, Moisturizing Body Cream I’m a Foundation Connoisseur, and This New Launch Has People Complimenting My "Smooth" Skin Left and Right J.Crew Marked Down Some of Winter’s Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On