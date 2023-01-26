Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon

We can’t stop thinking about her Schiaparelli look.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Published on January 26, 2023

Kylie Jenner-inspired animal print fashion on Amazon
Kylie Jenner seems to be everywhere this week. Not only did she finally announce the name of her baby boy, she also stunned at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris wearing a black gown with a life-size, faux lion head on the front. And while I’m not rushing to wear a huge animal head any time soon, her look got me thinking about fun ways to incorporate more prints into our winter wardrobes. 

Of course, I immediately went to Amazon and was pleasantly surprised to find tons of animal-print tops and jackets, starting at just $13. My curated list includes cozy crewnecks, a versatile button-down, an oversized teddy coat, and even a puffer jacket from an Amazon-famous brand. Keep scrolling to find styles that will help you channel your inner Kylie Jenner this winter with an animal-print statement piece.  

Shop Animal Print Fashion:

This Amazon Essentials leopard-print crewneck sweater is a low-stakes way to try out this wild trend. On sale for $13, the pullover is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it’s available in sizes ranging from XXXS-slim to 6X. According to a reviewer, the knit top is “soft, warm, and flattering,” which is truly all you can ask for from a sweater. Style it with a pair of straight-leg black jeans, black loafers, and a trench coat for an effortlessly cool vibe. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater

Shop now: $13 (Originally $23); amazon.com

If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, go with this leopard-print button-down top that’s on sale for $23. The 100-percent viscose shirt comes in sizes XS through 3X, and it has functional buttons all the way down the front and on the cuffs, along with pleated details on the back. You can either wear it open with a basic tank underneath, or button it up and tuck it into a pair of trousers for an office-ready look. To no surprise, one shopper said they “get compliments each time” they wear the shirt. 

Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

You can also bring the animal print trend into your outerwear collection, thanks to this Orolay cropped puffer jacket. If that brand name sounds familiar, it’s because the viral Amazon coat comes from the same company. But back to the puffer: Choose from three colorways, including white and beige styles with leopard print accents, or a full-on leopard print moment. The short jacket has a polyester outer with down filling, and it’s available in sizes S through XL. Plus, a reviewer confirmed it’ll “keep you warm without a lot of bulk.”

Orolay Women's Winter Puffer Down Jacket

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Below, browse through even more stylish animal print pieces from Amazon. 

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Shop now: $14 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

Shop now: $33 (Originally $60); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater

Shop now: $43 (Originally $54); amazon.com

