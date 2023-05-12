Kylie Jenner Wore the Perfect Summer Layering Staple That Shoppers Say Feels "Like Butter"

Layering isn’t just for colder temps — spring and summer are still opportune times to wear light jackets and sweaters with tanks and dresses. One trend that seems to return season after season? Layered athleisure pieces.

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted wearing a layerable look during her day-in-the-life style video on TikTok. Alo Yoga’s comfy, versatile Alosoft Suns Out Onesie that Jenner wore in black has also been seen on supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio in the heather gray color. The easy-to-wear style that several shoppers call “so flattering” can be layered underneath a classic blazer, an oversized hoodie, or styled as faux biker shorts with a button-down shirt.

The biker-length onesie comes in black, heather gray, and periwinkle blue. It features double straps and a V-neckline that offers light to medium support, making it an effortless everyday outfit that’s comfy and casual. The onesie offers even more support thanks to a built-in shelf bra that has removable cups so you can customize your level of coverage. Reviewers share that it's ideal for low-impact activities, with one person noting that it’s “just about the only piece [they’ve] ever found that's perfect for both ballet and yoga.”

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Shoppers also can’t stop raving about its comfortable fit, with one sharing that it’s “so smooth and easy to get on.” A second shopper agreed that the onesie “fits amazing and feels like a second skin.” It’s made from velvety soft performance fabric that feels “like butter,” according to a separate shopper. And unlike similar-style bike shorts, several reviewers confirmed that it doesn’t ride up.

You can check out both Jenner and Ambrosio’s styles, plus the limited-time periwinkle color, while they’re still available at Alo Yoga.

