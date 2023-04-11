Kylie Jenner Just Wore Yet Another Workout Set From the Activewear Brand Supermodels Love, Too

She sported an entirely monochromatic look during a recent gym sesh.

By Ali Faccenda
Published on April 11, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner gave her TikTok followers a peek into her morning workout routine in a recent video, but what really caught our eye was her functional and stylish attire. Wearing Alo Yoga’s Airlift All Nighter Bra and Airlift Leggings, Jenner recorded a “get ready with me”-style video where she spliced together various tidbits of her morning. And now we want to snag the look for ourselves. 

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported the brand, but this look has to be one of our favorites. In the past, she’s worn Alo Yoga pieces in her Instagram stories posing for a mirror pic, at the gym, and in a selfie. And she’s not the only A-lister to opt for Alo: Celebrities including Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner (an Alo Yoga ambassador), and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing the brand while out and about. Its leggings, in particular, continue to be one of Hollywood’s most-spotted items.

In her most recent Alo Yoga look, Jenner wore the brand’s High-Waist Airlift Leggings in black while working out at an Alo Yoga studio in California. The leggings are available in sizes XXS to XL and 11 different colors, and are designed to sculpt, smooth, and lift, thanks to their breathable and moisture-wicking fabric. One shopper said they felt like “a second skin,” adding that they’ve worn them to a yoga class and to social gatherings. 

HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Jenner paired the leggings with an asymmetrical bra in the same color and completed the look with black sneakers for a fully monochromatic look. The bra is available in sizes XS to L and also comes in light pink. It offers light support making it ideal for low-impact workouts and everyday casual wear. It’s also made with an odor-resistant, double-knit fabric to keep you comfy throughout sweaty workouts. One shopper said it was “surprisingly supportive for being a one-shoulder style,” while another customer shared that they would “buy every color if they added them.”

AIRLIFT ALL NIGHTER BRA

Alo

Shop now: $68; aloyoga.com

The bra and leggings that Jenner wore in her TikTok video are still in stock, and if you’re looking for other styles, Alo Yoga’s vast range of athleisure is sure to have something to suit your needs. Knowing Jenner’s influence, we can’t guarantee these leggings will be in stock for long, so snag them in your favorite colors soon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Look Like They're In Their 50s After Using This $25 K-Beauty Vitamin C Serum
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say Their Skin Improved "Significantly" Thanks to This Now-$19 K-Beauty Serum
Hanacure Howl
Eva Mendes and Cara Delevingne Use the DIY Facial Kit That Leaves Skin "Tighter and Brighter," Shoppers Say
Sensitive Skin Amazon Hack
A Nurse Practitioner Recommended This $12 Hack to Calm My Eczema-Prone, Tomato-Red Skin
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Dubai
Kendall Jenner's Teeny-Tiny Bikini Featured a Surprising Print
kylie jenner instagram easter dress
Kylie Jenner’s Vintage Easter Dress Featured a Completely See-Through Skirt
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ridiculous Pants Worth Trying ASAP
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Barbie in an Itty-Bitty Hot Pink Bikini
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber Wants Her Mom Cindy Crawford to Remake Her Iconic '90s Workout Video
LOTD 4/6
Reese Witherspoon Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Closet Staple
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Gold Bikini During Golden Hour
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Cariuma Sneakers Review
My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym
Best Leggings with Pockets
The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Bringing Your Necessities On-The-Go
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Kylie Jenner Backless Metallic Dress
Kylie Jenner’s Metallic Turtleneck Gown Was Totally Backless
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's All-Leather Lunch Look Included a Skin-Tight Midiskirt and a Super-Cinched Jacket