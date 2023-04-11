Kylie Jenner Just Wore Yet Another Workout Set From the Activewear Brand Supermodels Love, Too

Kylie Jenner gave her TikTok followers a peek into her morning workout routine in a recent video, but what really caught our eye was her functional and stylish attire. Wearing Alo Yoga’s Airlift All Nighter Bra and Airlift Leggings, Jenner recorded a “get ready with me”-style video where she spliced together various tidbits of her morning. And now we want to snag the look for ourselves.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported the brand, but this look has to be one of our favorites. In the past, she’s worn Alo Yoga pieces in her Instagram stories posing for a mirror pic, at the gym, and in a selfie. And she’s not the only A-lister to opt for Alo: Celebrities including Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner (an Alo Yoga ambassador), and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing the brand while out and about. Its leggings, in particular, continue to be one of Hollywood’s most-spotted items.

In her most recent Alo Yoga look, Jenner wore the brand’s High-Waist Airlift Leggings in black while working out at an Alo Yoga studio in California. The leggings are available in sizes XXS to XL and 11 different colors, and are designed to sculpt, smooth, and lift, thanks to their breathable and moisture-wicking fabric. One shopper said they felt like “a second skin,” adding that they’ve worn them to a yoga class and to social gatherings.

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Jenner paired the leggings with an asymmetrical bra in the same color and completed the look with black sneakers for a fully monochromatic look. The bra is available in sizes XS to L and also comes in light pink. It offers light support making it ideal for low-impact workouts and everyday casual wear. It’s also made with an odor-resistant, double-knit fabric to keep you comfy throughout sweaty workouts. One shopper said it was “surprisingly supportive for being a one-shoulder style,” while another customer shared that they would “buy every color if they added them.”

Shop now: $68; aloyoga.com

The bra and leggings that Jenner wore in her TikTok video are still in stock, and if you’re looking for other styles, Alo Yoga’s vast range of athleisure is sure to have something to suit your needs. Knowing Jenner’s influence, we can’t guarantee these leggings will be in stock for long, so snag them in your favorite colors soon.