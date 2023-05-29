Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks

The best way to celebrate the unofficial start of summer? Wearing all-white. Just ask Kylie Jenner who doubled down and wore not one, but two head-to-toe white outfits over Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, the beauty mogul stepped out in Paris lifting the embargo on all-white everything — all while swapping her typical sultry see-through style for something a bit more demure. First, Kylie opted for a white halter-neck dress that featured an A-line silhouette, a corseted bodice, and a flouncy skirt that fell just above her ankles. Bright white strappy heels with a matching tiny handbag, square-shaped sunglasses, and dainty hoop earrings finished off Kylie's summer-ready look.

Beauty-wise, she pulled her dark brunette hair back into a messy bun with a middle-part and face-framing bangs, and combined her signature over-lined lips with peachy cheeks.

MEGA/GC Images

Before slipping into the midi dress, Kylie arrived at the Chanel Store in yet another very white and very modest two-piece set by Maximilian Davis, which consisted of a white cropped blazer and a matching pleated skirt. She paired the subtle yet sophisticated look with black patent leather heels with square toes, a matching clutch, Gucci sunglasses, and silver hoops.

Following a booked and busy day in the city, Jenner changed into something a bit more her speed for a night out on the town: a figure-hugging, strapless LBD. For an extra layer of warmth, she tossed on an oversized black leather bomber and accessorized with a teeny-tiny black bag and a pair of black pointed-toe, ankle-strapped heels.