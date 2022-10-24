Kylie Jenner Modeled the Most '90s Lip Trend While Wearing a Crop Top and Booty Shorts

The king of makeup.

Updated on October 24, 2022 @ 05:21PM
Kylie Jenner Lipstick Leather Jacket Selfie
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It's safe to say that Kylie Jenner is an expert in the makeup department — especially when it comes to lips. The beauty guru founder has been open about having lip filler, and she practically invented concept of lip kits when she launched her eponymous makeup brand in 2015. Now, the mogul is resurrecting a lip trend that was popular in the '90s, when she was probably a little too young to be repping the fad: dark-lined lips.

On Monday, Jenner shared a series of selfies to her Instagram, in which she modeled an unexpected color combo on her lips, as well as white Skims booty shorts, a matching crop top, and a leather moto-jacket. Her hair parted down the middle and pulled into a messy bun, save for one wavy strand that framed her face.

"new favorite lip combo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the carousel. The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram revealed that the retro look was created using their Leo lip liner and Rosé and Chill plumping gloss, which is exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty. Kylie Cosmetics also shared a video to their socials that showed the businesswoman perfecting the look.

Jenner has been candid about feeling self conscious of her lips in the past. During the reunion of her family's former E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she told host Andy Cohen that it actually led her to launching her billion-dollar brand.  "I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable."

She continued, "I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident."

