Kylie Jenner Says Her Best Friends Are Her Kids' Friends

And she spilled on who her favorite sister is — for now.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 11:36AM
Kylie Jenner Baby2Baby 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

Forget Spotify wrapped. Instead of sharing her top tunes, Kylie Jenner decided to share her top ... everything of 2022, including which sister is currently in the top spot in her sibling hierarchy. In a YouTube video she called "My 2022 Year in Review," Jenner explained that she's grown close to her big sis Khloé Kardashian because they both became moms at roughly the same time while adding that at the moment, Jenner's more likely to be at a playdate with her kiddos than she is at a red carpet event.

'We've gotten a lot closer this year. We're in this little mom club and it's a whole thing," Jenner said of her relationship with Khloé. But before any die-hard Kar-Jenner fans get up in arms, Jenner was quick to explain that she loves all her sisters.

"I don't know, maybe Kendall. Or — I really love them all," she said when thinking about a runner-up. Kim's been great. Kourtney. They're all my best friends. It's been a great year."

And she also said that she'd much rather spend time with her kids and their friends than with any of her own pals. When asked about her favorite new friend, she said, "I just hang out with my kids' friends all day and their friends. This little girl Winnie? She's been great."

The video continues with a rundown of all of Jenner's top picks, including her favorite vacation, her favorite beauty collab, her top shows, and, in a touching moment, she says that the best thing that happened all year was that the opportunity to see her two children, Stormi and Wolf, become "best friends."

She also touched on Stormi's love of TikTok (she can't get enough) and dropped another aww-inducing headline: Jenner said that welcoming Wolf was her favorite accomplishment of 2022.

"Having another healthy baby, giving birth once again," she reminisced. She also said that she loved seeing all the firsts she had with her children, not just Stormi's TikTok posts, but also just spending time with Wolf and seeing him thrive.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Wore the Ultimate Cool Girl Winter Wear During a Trip to Aspen
Kendall Jenner Wore the Poshest Outerwear Trend During a Trip to Aspen
Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick Family 2017 "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" Musical Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Their Three Children
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Black Latex Bikini with Fuzzy Boots
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Gown for a Date with Her Son Ryder Robinson
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Paired Her New Fiery Red Hair with a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set
Charlize Theron Hollywood Reporter
Charlize Theron's Daughters Want Her to "Put a Shirt On" After Seeing Her Dior Ads
Celine Dion performing on stage
Céline Dion Just Revealed She's Been Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the World Premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II"
Emily Blunt's Kids Think She Married John Krasinski "Out of Charity"
Emily Ratajkowski White Strapless Top 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Emily Ratajkowski Performed a TikTok Dance in an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Jennifer Garner Violet Affleck White House state dinner
Jennifer Garner Had a Matching LBD Moment With Her Daughter Violet During Rare Joint Outing
Kendall Jenner Denim Jacket and Pants Own Denim Ad 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette
Kim Kardashian North West
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Kissy-Face Selfie with Her Daughter North West
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Is Ready to Fight
Katherine Heigl, Naleigh "The Nut Job" premiere
Katherine Heigl Says Hectic 'Grey's Anatomy' Schedule Made Her "Afraid" That Her Daughter "Didn't Love" Her
Meghan Markle visits sussex 2018
Meghan Markle Told Andy Cohen She Was a ‘Housewives’ Fan Until Her Own Life Started “Filling” With “Drama”
Gwyneth Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel Live
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Had a Luxe Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip