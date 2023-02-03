This South Asian Makeup Brand Launched a Pigmented Blush Line Inspired by a Traditional Form of Body Art

The vibrant colors blend out beautifully.

By
Aleenah Ansari
Aleenah Ansari, Writer
Aleenah Ansari
Aleenah Ansari is a freelance writer covering products for travel, wellness, and technology, and her work has been featured in Byrdie, Insider, The Seattle Times, and more. She's an avid solo traveler, hiker, and mural enthusiast who can be found looking for her next adventure in Seattle and beyond.  Learn more about her work at www.aleenahansari.com.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kulfi Blushes Launch
Photo:

Kulfi

If you’re ever been to a South Asian wedding, you’ve probably seen a bride with intricate florals and patterns adorning their arms and feet. This is Mehndi, or henna, which is a paste applied for body art; it’s an ancient South Asian tradition that has existed for thousands of years. Whenever I wear Mehndi, I feel even more connected to my Pakistani culture, and I can’t wait to wear it on my wedding day. Fortunately, it turns out that the spirit of Mehndi and its staying power doesn’t have to be reserved for brides. 

Inspired by the long-lasting power of Mehndi, South Asian beauty brand Kulfi Beauty, founded by Priyanka Ganjoo, recently released a collection of long-lasting cream blushes available in five shades including pink, berry, coral, mauve, and purple. As always, Kulfi creates clean makeup products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens. The blushes are made with amla extract (also known as Indian gooseberry), an antioxidant rich in vitamin C to fight against free radicals, as well as hibiscus extract to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

As I’ve embraced glowy natural makeup, I’ve switched almost entirely from powder blush to liquid and cream blush thanks in large part to Glossier Cloud Paint and Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, especially when my skin is dry from the winter or acne treatments. I was excited to try this formula to see if it offered a glowy finish that would blend into my skin whether I’m wearing foundation or just want a wash of color.

Kulfi Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush pink promise

Sephora

Shop now: $28; sephora.com

Kulfi Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush blessed berry

Sephora

Shop now: $28; sephora.com 

To apply the blush, all you have to do is squeeze a small dollop of the product on the back of your hand, then blend it out with your fingertips, makeup sponge, or buffing blush. The blush is incredibly pigmented, so less is more to get the pop of color that you need. In other words, I’m confident that this blush will last for months, which means that these products will be in my rotation for a long time. 

This is Kulfi’s third makeup product that keeps the spirit of bold pigments found in their award-winning Underlined Kajal Eyeliner. The colors may seem intimidating at first, so start with a very small amount of product and blend it out before adding more to your skin. For example, the Lucky Lotus shade, which is bright purple, blends out to a beautiful wash of color. The blush formula is pigmented and buildable, and early reviewers are praising the formula for showing up on darker skin tones and lasting throughout the entire day.

Kulfi never misses, and I’m already looking forward to having a full face of Kulfi products with this new launch.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spanx New Crewneck Sweater
Oprah's Favorite Spanx Loungewear Collection Now Includes a Comfy Crewneck Sweater
Wet Brush Amazon Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling $7 Detangling Brush Is So Good, I Convinced My Entire Family to Buy It
Dakota Johson Wide Leg Jeans
Dakota Johnson Wore the Least Controversial Denim Trend Basically Everyone Can Agree On
Related Articles
Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok
Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok
TK Under-$TK Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
10 Under-$20 Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand â and Itâs Bound to Sell Out
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out
This Skincare-Packed Concealer Eliminates My Dark Circles Instantly â and It's Only $9
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
Meredith Duxbury Mom Foundation
Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use
I'm a Beauty Editor with Too Many Products to Ever Finish Any But I Used Up Every Last Drop of this $13 Lip Gloss
I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tries Hundreds of Products a Month, and I Used Every Last Drop of This $13 Lip Gloss
Fenty Body Luminizer
Rihanna's Body Luminizer That Makes Skin Look "Airbrushed" Is Only in Stock at Sephora, and It’s 50% Off
Iris and Romeo Multi Balm Review
This Skincare-Infused Multi-Stick Gets Me Out the Door in 5 Minutes Flat
Best Eyeshadow For Older Women tout
The 10 Best Eyeshadows for Older Women of 2023 for Every Kind of Eye Look
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
French Pharmacy Primer Review
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
Kosas Skin Enhancer Review
The Latest Launch From This Hailey Bieber-Used Brand Is Equal Parts Skincare, Highlighter, and Primer
Best Contour Brushes of 2023
The 8 Best Contour Brushes of 2023 That Will Flawlessly Sculpt Your Features
Rapidlash
Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine