This South Asian Makeup Brand Launched a Pigmented Blush Line Inspired by a Traditional Form of Body Art

If you’re ever been to a South Asian wedding, you’ve probably seen a bride with intricate florals and patterns adorning their arms and feet. This is Mehndi, or henna, which is a paste applied for body art; it’s an ancient South Asian tradition that has existed for thousands of years. Whenever I wear Mehndi, I feel even more connected to my Pakistani culture, and I can’t wait to wear it on my wedding day. Fortunately, it turns out that the spirit of Mehndi and its staying power doesn’t have to be reserved for brides.

Inspired by the long-lasting power of Mehndi, South Asian beauty brand Kulfi Beauty, founded by Priyanka Ganjoo, recently released a collection of long-lasting cream blushes available in five shades including pink, berry, coral, mauve, and purple. As always, Kulfi creates clean makeup products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens. The blushes are made with amla extract (also known as Indian gooseberry), an antioxidant rich in vitamin C to fight against free radicals, as well as hibiscus extract to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

As I’ve embraced glowy natural makeup, I’ve switched almost entirely from powder blush to liquid and cream blush thanks in large part to Glossier Cloud Paint and Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, especially when my skin is dry from the winter or acne treatments. I was excited to try this formula to see if it offered a glowy finish that would blend into my skin whether I’m wearing foundation or just want a wash of color.

To apply the blush, all you have to do is squeeze a small dollop of the product on the back of your hand, then blend it out with your fingertips, makeup sponge, or buffing blush. The blush is incredibly pigmented, so less is more to get the pop of color that you need. In other words, I’m confident that this blush will last for months, which means that these products will be in my rotation for a long time.

This is Kulfi’s third makeup product that keeps the spirit of bold pigments found in their award-winning Underlined Kajal Eyeliner. The colors may seem intimidating at first, so start with a very small amount of product and blend it out before adding more to your skin. For example, the Lucky Lotus shade, which is bright purple, blends out to a beautiful wash of color. The blush formula is pigmented and buildable, and early reviewers are praising the formula for showing up on darker skin tones and lasting throughout the entire day.

Kulfi never misses, and I’m already looking forward to having a full face of Kulfi products with this new launch.

