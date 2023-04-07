Amazon's Hottest New Sandal Release Is This Cushy Slide That Makes Walking Feel "Effortless," Shoppers Say

Add it to your cart before it sells out.

By
Jayla Andrulonis
Jayla Andrulonis
Jayla Andrulonis is an Austin-based writer who covers all things fashion, beauty, and wellness. She was previously an E-Commerce writer for the Meredith Corporation.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazonâs Hottest New Sandal Is This Cushy Slide That Makes Walking Feel âEffortless,â Shoppers Say
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

You’ve probably heard the joke: One day you’re young, fun, and spontaneous, and before you know it, you’re waxing poetic about the joys of cooking in an air fryer. Whether or not this phenomenon has to do with having a few birthdays in between or not, the gravitation towards comfort and convenience isn’t limited to kitchen appliances alone — and I’m sure our arches would thank us if they could. 

For a prime example of the shift to a style zeitgeist of comfortability, you don’t need to look any further than Amazon’s list of best-selling sandals. Sure, you’ll see the occasional heel or wedge sprinkled in, but otherwise it’s a sea of cushy, squishy slides, including the latest style to take over Amazon: Kuailu’s new Recovery Sandals

KuaiLu Womens Recovery Sandals With Comfortable Plantar

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

The just-launched sandals have already secured the top spot on the retailer’s hottest new release chart, winning Amazon shoppers over thanks to a cushioned design that feels like “walking on a cloud.” Since they’re designed with sport recovery top of mind, the $33 slides earn bonus points when it comes to arch support. 

According to the brand, the slides feature intentional design meant to reduce foot pain and pressure, alleviate plantar fasciitis, and maintain neutrality and stability during wear. And since they’re non-slip, you can trek around in them inside or outside of the house. 

KuaiLu Womens Recovery Sandals With Comfortable Plantar

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

“When I first put them on, the arch support was so comfortable,” said a shopper who was gifted the slides. “They are springy and walking feels effortless. I can't get over how much difference it makes the way they contour and support your foot. The best thing is after a few days of wearing them, my plantar fasciitis pain in the morning went away!” 

As is the case with most hot new best-sellers, the catch-33 is that this style in particular is flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves. But while some sizes of the Eva foam slides are selling out in certain colors, there are nine colorway combinations in total, including classic black, light gray and green, and blue and white, so the odds are still in your favor if you’re hoping to snag a pair of your own. 

Whether you’re already on board the Hollywood- and editor-approved cushy slide train or not, there’s no time like the present to make the highly-cushioned jump. Add a pair of Kuailu’s new Recovery Sandals to your cart before they officially sell out.

KuaiLu Womens Recovery Sandals With Comfortable Plantar

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Coach's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Flying Off Shelves Right Now
Coach's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Flying Off Shelves Right Now
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Related Articles
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Nordstrom Heel Sale
I Can Walk and Dance in These Comfy Block Heels for 6+ Hours, and They’re 50% Off Right Now
Kelly Ripa Mary Janes
Kelly Ripa’s $1,100 Heels Aren’t Your Average Mary Janes
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Springâs Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring’s Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options
Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options
6K+ Shoppers Bought This Amazon Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering, Flowy, and Comfortable” Spring Dress
Amazonâs Secret Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon’s Secret Spring Beauty Sale Is Overflowing With Viral Deals, Starting at Just $5
Best-Selling Amazon T-Shirt
One Detail on This Popular New Spring T-Shirt Makes It “Casual, Yet Dressy” — and It’s $24 at Amazon
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Cariuma Sneakers Review
My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand
Amazon Tank Top Sale
These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon
Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring Gigi Hadid
I'm Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring, but I'm Keeping These Comfortable, Multi-Seasonal Shoes No Matter What
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now