Amazon's Hottest New Sandal Release Is This Cushy Slide That Makes Walking Feel "Effortless," Shoppers Say

You’ve probably heard the joke: One day you’re young, fun, and spontaneous, and before you know it, you’re waxing poetic about the joys of cooking in an air fryer. Whether or not this phenomenon has to do with having a few birthdays in between or not, the gravitation towards comfort and convenience isn’t limited to kitchen appliances alone — and I’m sure our arches would thank us if they could.

For a prime example of the shift to a style zeitgeist of comfortability, you don’t need to look any further than Amazon’s list of best-selling sandals. Sure, you’ll see the occasional heel or wedge sprinkled in, but otherwise it’s a sea of cushy, squishy slides, including the latest style to take over Amazon: Kuailu’s new Recovery Sandals.

The just-launched sandals have already secured the top spot on the retailer’s hottest new release chart, winning Amazon shoppers over thanks to a cushioned design that feels like “walking on a cloud.” Since they’re designed with sport recovery top of mind, the $33 slides earn bonus points when it comes to arch support.

According to the brand, the slides feature intentional design meant to reduce foot pain and pressure, alleviate plantar fasciitis, and maintain neutrality and stability during wear. And since they’re non-slip, you can trek around in them inside or outside of the house.

“When I first put them on, the arch support was so comfortable,” said a shopper who was gifted the slides. “They are springy and walking feels effortless. I can't get over how much difference it makes the way they contour and support your foot. The best thing is after a few days of wearing them, my plantar fasciitis pain in the morning went away!”

As is the case with most hot new best-sellers, the catch-33 is that this style in particular is flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves. But while some sizes of the Eva foam slides are selling out in certain colors, there are nine colorway combinations in total, including classic black, light gray and green, and blue and white, so the odds are still in your favor if you’re hoping to snag a pair of your own.

Whether you’re already on board the Hollywood- and editor-approved cushy slide train or not, there’s no time like the present to make the highly-cushioned jump. Add a pair of Kuailu’s new Recovery Sandals to your cart before they officially sell out.

