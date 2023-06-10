Kristin Davis Opened Up About Being "Ridiculed Relentlessly" for Using Fillers

"I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Updated on June 10, 2023 @ 02:43PM
Kristin Davis is getting real about the cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years, and how negative comments about her changing appearance have impacted her self-esteem. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the 58-year-old actress opened up about aging in the public eye, revealing that she often feels pressure to look younger than she actually she is. 

"It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” she said. "And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted."

She went on to explain that she initially tried Botox before using fillers on her face. Davis continued, “I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it."

"It’s very stressful,” she explained, before speaking about how unfair it is that people blame the patient rather than the doctor who carried out the work when the procedure "goes wrong." 

In addition to face fillers and Botox, Davis revealed that she also had her lips done, which have been a subject of conservation since the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max last February. "No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she said of her lip filler. “But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror."

"Who smiles at themselves in the mirror?" she asked, answering her own question: "Crazy people.”

