Kristin Davis Says She Will Not "Waste Energy" on Kim Cattrall Drama

"I can't change anybody."

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 04:06PM
Kristin Davis is weighing in on all the alleged drama after Kim Cattrall confirmed that she will be returning to the Sex and the City universe in the second season of And Just Like That... (even if it is just a super quick cameo). It's worth noting that Cattrall did not film with any of her colleagues — Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon — for her appearance.

When speaking with The Telegraph, Davis (who plays Charlotte York) said she didn't plan on wasting any energy on the reported tension between the cast (specifically SJP) and Cattrall. “You have to respect people's wishes," she said. "I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody."

"I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset …," she added. "I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

'Sex and the City: The Movie' Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall

Getty Images

Nevertheless, Cattrall did confirm that she'll be reprising her role as Samantha Jones on June 1 with an Instagram post featuring the announcement (which originally came from Variety) that read, "'Sex and the City' Shocker: Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones With 'And Just Like That...' Cameo." Cattrall simply captioned her post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….."

Before fans get too excited about the return of Samantha, Variety noted that this "will not be a continuation of the character for now." Cattrall also shot the scene without any of her castmates or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field (who has not worked on AJLT) outfitted Cattrall for her big return.

