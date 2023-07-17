Here's the Real Reason Why Kristin Davis Never Wanted to Get Married

"It was never a goal, let's say."

Published on July 17, 2023 @ 11:00AM
Kristin Davis "And just Like That..." Premiere 2021
While Charlotte York's obsession with all things marriage on Sex and the City is very relatable for some women (me, I'm some women), Kristin Davis admits that she has a very different approach to her romantic relationships IRL. For starters, she's never had any desire to get married.

"We have very different lifestyles, you know? I'm not married, I have never been married," she told lea Shearer and Joanna Teplin during an episode of the Best Friend Energy podcast. "It's not my thing. I was never focused on it. It was never a goal, let's say."

In Sex and the City, Charlotte marries Harry Goldenblatt (played by Evan Handler, who also reprises his role in And Just Like That ...). In the Max reboot, Charlotte and Harry's relationship is still going strong, and the couple shares daughters Lily and Rose. In the early days of portraying Charlotte's desire for a traditional lifestyle, Davis was anxious about making it "believable."

"I would stress out on those days where I would have a paragraph on a page of all... the rules and the marriage. And oh my God, I would just be like, 'How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?'"

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler On Set "And just Like That..." 2023

Getty Images

Spoiler alert: the actress went on the flawlessly emulate Charlotte's mentality, convincing fans of the husband-and-wife's blissful marriage.

"I'm not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it, so I loved it." 

Season 2 of And Just Like That ... is currently streaming on Max.

