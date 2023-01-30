Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast

Of course, she’s using an Ariana Grande product.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Photo:

Getty Images

I love discovering the products professionals rely on for their trade — like the Aesop cream a hand model uses, nurse-recommend sneakers, and the lip products behind broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth’s pout. According to a recent interview with The Strategist, the two specific products that make it into her lip care routine are the R.E.M. Essential Drip Lip Oil and Nivea Shimmer Lip Balm

Chenoweth has been helping Ariana Grande prepare for her role in the upcoming Wicked movie, and though she is effectively Grande’s mentor, the relationship is seemingly symbiotic as Chenoweth has walked away with a slew of R.E.M. Beauty products; her “favorite” being the Essential Drip Lip Oil. The actress described her lips as “dry” and said that the constantly sold-out lip oil “puts moisture back in [her] lips.” She also said it pairs well on top of lipstick thanks to its ultra-glossy finish.

R.e.m. beauty Essential Drip Lip Oil

Ulta

Shop now: $16; ulta.com

The R.E.M. Lip Oil comes in four sheer yet slightly tinted shades, but just two are currently available: mint condition and raspberry drip. I wouldn’t blame you if you found the former’s blue color frightening, but after watching several TikTok videos, I can tell you that this looks colorless on the lips. The tint actually has a specific benefit — the blue color supposedly makes teeth look whiter. 

NIVEA Shimmer Lip Care, Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

Chenoweth’s other go-to lip product is Nivea’s Pink Shimmer Lip Balm, which at $9 for a pack of four is more affordable but equally difficult to get your hands on. “There’s a Nivea Pink Shimmer Lip Balm in every purse I own,” she said. Between her reliance on them and the fact that “they’re always sold out,” Chenoweth says she buys them whenever she sees them. The blush-toned shimmer “makes a statement in a very small way.” 

Certain shades of the R.E.M. Essential Drip Lip Oil and Nivea Pink Shimmer are both currently in stock, but that probably won’t last for long. Head to Ulta to shop the former and Amazon for the latter

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ugg Soft Intimates Launch
Ugg's New Collection of Cozy Bralettes, Leggings, and T-Shirts Is Here, and It'll Probably Sell Out Soon
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand
Related Articles
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
I Traded Out a Viral Lip Treatment for This Balm From a Supermodelâs Beauty Brand
This Supermodel-Founded Tinted Balm Works So Well, It’s Replaced All My Lip Products
Evolvetogether CPC - This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
CLEAN SLATE: Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin
Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin, the Ingredient You Use Everyday
All the New Fillers You Need to Know About, and the Ones Launching Soon
All the New Fillers You Need to Know About, and What’s Launching Soon
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Essence volume mascara
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
This Anti-Aging Sanitizer From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand Doubles as My Hand Moisturizer
Caffeine Body Scrub
This On-Sale Caffeine-Rich Body Scrub Will Make Your Skin “Soft as a Baby,” According to Shoppers
Epi.Logic/Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton
Why epi.logic Founder Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Believes in Starting Over
Oak Essentials body oil review
I Test New Products Weekly, and I’ve Never Been So Impressed by a Body Oil
Why Is the Skin Around Our Eyes So Different?
Why Is the Skin Around Our Eyes So Different?
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Review
InStyle’s Favorite Splurge-Worthy Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Circles and Hormonal Acne
This Base Coat is so Flattering and Concealing, I Wear it on Bare Nails
This $13 Basecoat Enhances and Conceals My Natural Nails So Well, I Skip Polish Altogether