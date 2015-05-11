Kristin Cavalleri and Jay Cutler Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler—the duo is expecting their third child together, People confirms. The former Laguna Beach reality starlet and her husband, who is a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, announced the news via Cavallari's app on Monday.

"We're at it again! Thrilled to announce baby number 3 is on the way! The Cutler crew keeps on growin'," the mom wrote alongside a photo of herself making the shape of a heart with her hands over her belly. Cavallari and Cutler, who wed in June of 2013, already have two sons together—Camden Jack, who was born in August of 2012, and Jaxon Wyatt, who just celebrated his first birthday.

