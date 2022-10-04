Kristen Stewart Debuted a Wolf-Pixie Hybrid Haircut at Paris Fashion Week

Kristen Stewart can pull off any hair color, cut, and wig (Case in point? Twilight had an unusual amount of wigs, per Ashley Greene's podcast, The Twilight Effect.) But her latest switch-up included ditching her strawberry blonde locks for a wolf and pixie hybrid cut which she debuted in the front row of Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023.

As one of Chanel's ambassadors, the actress attended the runway presentation on Tuesday in a grunge take on Parisian chic style with a black-and-white striped crewneck, matching tweed skirt, and leather combat boots. She returned to her edgy roots (literally) with a new dark brown shaggy haircut that featured a mullet back and choppy micro-bangs, perfectly executed by her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and red-lens glasses.

Getty Images

The show began with a short noir film starring Stewart in several different Chanel looks including black and white maxi dresses and a long sequin gown. Abergel shared a clip of the video to his Instagram, writing, "This project celebrates individuality, art and hope. I wish you all could have been there with us to watch the entire show."

Stewart was accompanied at the show by her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, who wore a black leather miniskirt, bra top, and black-and-white striped cardigan. The presentation unsurprisingly had a star-studded guest list including Halsey, Naomi Campbell, Camila Morrone, Anna Wintour, and Diane Kruger. On the runway, Irina Shayk led the charge in a billowing black-and-white, off-the-shoulder ruffled dress.

