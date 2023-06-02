Kristen Stewart’s Tweed Skirt Suit With Socks and Heels is Giving Cher Horowitz

Kristen Stewart just channeled a major fashion icon when stepping out in Tokyo this week. On Thursday, K-Stew wore a Cher Horowitz-approved outfit that included a tweed skirt suit paired with socks and heels.

The actress combined her love for Chanel and fancy grandma dressing when attending the 2022/23 Métiers d'art Chanel Dakar Show in a tweed cream-colored moto jacket and matching miniskirt, both from the brand. For an added touch of edginess, Stewart teamed the classic co-ord set with a white distressed muscle tank, which she wore underneath the open suit jacket, accessorized with a layered chain necklace (complete with a Chanel-branded pendant). Most notable, though, was her choice of footwear: white knee-high socks and black platform Mary Janes.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

In true K-Stew fashion, the actress opted for a no-makeup makeup look of dewy skin and dusty eyes to complete the ensemble, and she wore her mullet-style hair tousled in wet-looking curls.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from delivering fabulous Chanel ensembles night after night, the actress is also preparing to star in Karim Aïnouz’s next feature, Rosebushpruning, alongside Elle Fanning and Josh O’Connor. From the director of Firebrand, Stewart is also expected to return to our screens in a modern-day take on Marco Bellocchio’s Italian feature Fists in the Pocket. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production will begin in the spring of 2024.