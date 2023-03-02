Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic

I’m always on the lookout for easy ways to elevate my outfits. As someone who loves being as comfortable as possible, I can admit that my go-to leggings-and-sweatshirt combo doesn’t always look… chic. But since getting super dressed up isn’t my thing, either; I like to find somewhere in the middle of feeling comfy but looking stylish. One of my favorite outfit-elevating hacks is throwing on a silky button-down, and it looks like Kristen Stewart is on board, too.

Stewart attended the reception for the Berlin International Film Festival wearing a short-sleeved silk button-down from celeb-worn brand Lilysilk, which stars like Anne Hathaway, Julianne Moore, and Alessandra Ambrosio have also sported. She paired the top with green slacks, worn-in Converse, and minimal jewelry, but despite the casual look, she still looked elegant thanks to the drapey fabric and slight sheen of the top.

I always rely on satin button-downs; I love to wear them with everything from slip dresses and sneakers to a pair of jeans and boots. They just have a certain je ne sais quoi that pulls an outfit together and takes it to the next level without much effort. Plus, they’re lightweight and breathable, so whether you opt for a long-sleeved or short-sleeved one, you’ll stay cool throughout the day.

The best part is that if you’re looking for an affordable option, there are plenty on Amazon to add to your cart. If you’re going for the short-sleeved, spring-y version like Stewart, shoppers are fans of Chigant’s silky button-down. One customer deemed it an “elegant, sexy, budget-friendly blouse to dress up or down,” raving that it’s a “perfect-for-work layering piece.” The brand also has a similar option with elbow-length sleeves, and both styles come in various colors, including green, brown, and pink.

Or, if you prefer a long-sleeved look like myself, The Drop’s stretchy satin shirt is the way to go. Hundreds of customers say it’s soft, stylish, and has “beautiful draping.” “This shirt is one of my favorites for a couple of reasons: the fabric is silky and the satin finish looks very dressy and nice,” one shopper wrote. “Button-ups tend to be tight around my neck, but this shirt doesn't feel suffocating at all. The length was nice, too.”

With spring just around the corner, a silky button-down is the perfect thing to add to your wardrobe ahead of the season.

