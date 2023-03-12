Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Netted Short Shorts to Chanel's Pre-Oscar Party

It was just a year ago when Kristen Stewart made headlines for wearing shorts to the Oscars (the first time in history), and she's seemingly paying tribute to the rebellious red carpet moment with another pair of hot pants.



Reminding everyone that she's ever the fashion risk-taker, Kristen attended Chanel's annual pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, forgoing a gown in favor of see-through netted black shorts and a matching tank top. However, K.Stew's outfit didn't completely ignore the formal dress code, as her two-piece knitted set was elevated with hundreds of silver sequins woven throughout and a crystal-embellished bow pinned below the neckline.

Her grunge evening-wear was punctuated by black leather combat boots paired with white socks, a disheveled mullet, gray nail polish, and smoky eyeshadow.

Last year, Kristen spoke about her bold decision to wear short shorts in lieu of something more traditional to the Oscars, where she was nominated for her role as Princess Diana in the film Spencer. "It was the one opportunity to be me," she told Vogue. "I didn’t want to feel placed in an outfit—I wanted to feel an elevated elegance, and [like] it’s second skin. The right way to do this was to lean into ‘less is more,’ and allow yourself to stand in your own skin rather than put on an armor.”



She added, "When you pick a dress from the runway, you feel like you need to do it justice; This felt the other way around.”