Kristen Stewart Wore a Guy Fieri-Approved Leisure Shirt

Perfect for the Berlin Film Festival and any diner, drive-in, and dive.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 02:34PM
Kirsten Stewart Mayor Visit Berlin
Photo:

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart has the range. After wearing a princess-style Chanel gown with lederhosen-inspired details, she continued her duties as the president of the international jury at the Berlin International Film Festival wearing a leisure shirt that would definitely be something her idol Guy Fieri would wear on his long-running show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Today, Stewart attended a reception hosted by Berlin's mayor Franziska Giffey to commemorate this year's festival. For the occasion, she ditched her Chanel couture and opted for a more laid-back outfit that included a cream-colored camp-collar shirt and a pair of olive-green pants. She finished with sneakers and wore her hair in a messy mullet style that she debuted at the festival last week. She kept her makeup minimal and did the same for her accessories: all she added was a shimmering crystal choker and a delicate watch.

Kirsten Stewart Mayor Visit Berlin

Getty Images

In addition to spearheading the jury at the film festival this year, Stewart also used her position to bring attention to human rights violations in Iran. She joined Iranian filmmakers and actors on Saturday for a protest in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement. Though the silent protest focused on what's happening in Iran, demonstrators also mentioned the need to shine a light on climate change and fair wages for Berlin movie theater workers. In addition to Stewart, Berlinale executive director Mariëtte Rissenbeck, artistic director Carlo Chatrian, and jury member and Iranian-American star of The Siren, Golshifteh Farahani, were also in attendance.

Before the protest, during the festival's opening night celebrations, Farahani said, “This regime lies … executes. The prisons of Iran are full of innocent people. We need you to stand on the right side of history with the Iranian people. This regime will fall.”

