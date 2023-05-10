Kristen Stewart's Latest Look Included a Black-And-White Chanel Tweed Set

She put the power in power suit.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on May 10, 2023
Kristen Stewart Chanel Cruise Show
Photo:

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is a Chanel cool girl through and through. From fancy grandma dressing at Cannes to her most recent 2023 Met Gala outfit, she's never met a Chanel clothing item that she couldn’t seamlessly pull off. So, it only makes sense that her latest appearance would combine both of those loves into one chic, quintessential K-Stew outfit. 

On Thursday, the actress put an edgy twist on business casual by arriving at Chanel’s 2024 Cruise Collection fashion show wearing a black-and-white Chanel tweed jacket paired with matching oversized tweed pants. Stewart teamed the classic set with a white T-shirt, which she wore underneath the open suit jacket, and accessorized with a chunky brass chain necklace (complete with a square, Chanel-branded pendant) and black patent boots. In true K-Stew fashion, the A-lister opted for a no-makeup makeup look to complete the ensemble, and she wore her mullet-style hair tousled in wet-looking curls.

Kristen stewart 2023 met gala

getty images

While the actress's stellar look was just one of the many Chanel ensembles she's sported over the past year, her most memorable outfit to date may have been the one she wore on fashion's biggest night. As Karl Lagerfeld's longtime muse, K-Stew arrived at the Met in a cropped black-and-white Chanel blazer layered over a white button-down (that featured a subtle sheer panel) and a three-pronged black tie. The look included a pair of black low-rise, cropped trousers, black-and-white loafers, and a black belt complete with a gold Chanel-branded CC belt buckle.

After Lagerfeld's death in 2019, she opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with Karl sharing, “It’s funny how he presents — so austere and so scary. He wasn’t though. He was incredibly inviting — insanely, shockingly unpretentious. He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherfucker, but it was true to him.”

