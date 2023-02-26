Kristen Stewart Went Braless Underneath a Sheer Chanel Dress on the Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart has never been one to follow the fashion rules. She was the first to wear a pair of hot pants on the Oscars red carpet, and, in the past, the actress has been known to pair her couture gowns with Converse sneakers — or, sometimes no shoes at all. So, it comes as little surprise that at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival yesterday, K.Stew went naked (save for a pair of high-waisted briefs) underneath her ultra-sheer Chanel dress.



For the festival's closing Golden Bear Award Ceremony, Kristen turned the classic Chanel aesthetic on its head when she showed up in a black see-through mid-length gown with nothing but a pair of matching black underwear below. The mesh long-sleeved dress showed off her tattoos and featured knitted tweed accents throughout — including a pair of strategically-placed pockets on her chest — and a row of gold buttons at the bodice.

Keeping with the grunge vibes, Kristen styled her choppy mullet and baby bangs in tousled waves and exaggerated her eye makeup with a swipe of saturated rust-colored shadow.

This year, Stewart was appointed as the Berlin Film Festival's jury president, and during a press conference, she revealed how much the title meant to her. “It’s such a rare indulgence to be able to talk about the thing you’re obsessed with—which in my case is movies—when you’re not promoting it or making one," she said. “It wasn’t my decision to be here, I was shocked that they called me; it’s an enormous opportunity to have a hand in highlighting beautiful things in a time where that’s hard to hold."



She continued, "We’re living in the most reactive, emotionally whiplashed time. To sit and have a moment to digress and see what people have pumped out of their own bodies—that was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to.”