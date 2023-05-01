Kristen Stewart Wore a Gamine Cropped Blazer and Trousers at the 2023 Met Gala

You didn't think the queen of Chanel would be missing this one, did you? Kristen Stewart arrived at the 2023 Met Gala ready to honor longtime Chanel creative director and fashion industry icon Karl Lagerfeld in an androgynous take on the designer's signature aesthetic.

On Monday evening, the actress stepped out for fashion's biggest night in a cropped black-and-white Chanel blazer layered over a white button-down (that featured a subtle sheer panel) and a three-pronged black tie. The look, which came together with the help of Stewart's stylist Tara Swennen, also included a pair of black low-rise, cropped trousers, black-and-white loafers, and a black belt complete with a gold Chanel-branded CC belt buckle. In true K-Stew fashion, the A-lister opted for a no-makeup makeup look to complete the ensemble, and she wore her short hair in tousled waves.

Although the Twilight star missed last year's Met in 2021, Stewart wore a pink frilly blouse paired with white flared trousers (Chanel, of course). In an interview with People after the event, Stewart joked about a wardrobe malfunction, which caused her to accidentally flash tennis player Emma Raducanu, Gossip Girl reboot star Whitney Peak, and others.

Kristen Stewart 2021 Met Gala

Getty Images

"So, I go to the Met ball and there's a new set of kids at the Chanel table," she told People. "I'm talking to them, saying, 'Welcome, I've done this a couple of times,' and they look like I'm scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, 'OK, sorry, I'll put that away now.'" 

