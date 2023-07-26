Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for their unconventional parenting techniques. For starters, they've always been super honest with their children and discuss taboo topics like sex and drugs in their household. Now, Bell is opening up about a somewhat mature habit that their daughters developed from their father.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress revealed that her and Shepard's daughters, Lincoln and Delta, enjoy the occasional beer. Before mommy-shamers get all up in arms, it's their dad's non-alcoholic brew.

While it may sound "insane," Bell reminded the audience that "context is important." "He's a recovering addict," she said, referring to Shepard. "But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset."

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it," she added. "So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Since the drinks are truly zero percent alcohol content, Bell and Shepard are fine with allowing their daughters to sip on a cold one every now and again. The girls have even begun requesting them when the family dines out.

"We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time," she joked. "But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. That's your problem."

Despite any challenges that come along with kids, Shepard and Bell recently expressed their love of parenting during an interview at the 2023 SXSW panel. "When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard said. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

"Nothing compares to being a dad," he added. "It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."