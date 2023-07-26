Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

"You can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 01:36PM
Kristen Bell 2021 STX's "Queenpins
Photo:

Getty Images

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for their unconventional parenting techniques. For starters, they've always been super honest with their children and discuss taboo topics like sex and drugs in their household. Now, Bell is opening up about a somewhat mature habit that their daughters developed from their father.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress revealed that her and Shepard's daughters, Lincoln and Delta, enjoy the occasional beer. Before mommy-shamers get all up in arms, it's their dad's non-alcoholic brew.

While it may sound "insane," Bell reminded the audience that "context is important." "He's a recovering addict," she said, referring to Shepard. "But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset."

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it," she added. "So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Since the drinks are truly zero percent alcohol content, Bell and Shepard are fine with allowing their daughters to sip on a cold one every now and again. The girls have even begun requesting them when the family dines out.

Kristen Bell Halloween Instagram with Dax Shepard and Daughters

Kristen Bell/Halloween

"We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time," she joked. "But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. That's your problem."

Despite any challenges that come along with kids, Shepard and Bell recently expressed their love of parenting during an interview at the 2023 SXSW panel. "When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard said. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

"Nothing compares to being a dad," he added. "It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

Related Articles
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Opened Up About Her Sexuality and “Free Spirit” With Raven-Symoné
Barbie Movie Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig Shared Why She Ended 'Barbie' With That Iconic Last Line
Lance bass britney spears
We Want Britney Spears to Be Our "Auntie," Too, After Seeing Her Sweet Playdate With Lance Bass’s Twins
Megan Fox 'Sports Illustrated' Launch 2023 Red Wet Hair Brown Crochet Dress
Megan Fox's Sheer Orange Creamsicle Dress Is Tasty AF
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie movie
Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Maternity Look Included the Baggiest Pink Jorts and Sky-High Booties
Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday"
Tiffany Haddish Just Revealed She’s Had Eight Miscarriages
Simu Liu Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie Movie
So Many Actors Said No To Being Ken
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Camila Cabello's Latest Vacation Photo Dump Includes Skinny Dipping and Long Walks on the Beach
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
John Stamos Just Admitted That He Originally Hated Working on "Full House"
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
gisele bundchen twin sister patricia birthday trip instagram
Gisele Bündchen and Her Twin Sister Rang In Their 43rd Birthdays With a Mommy-and-Me Girls' Trip
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Madelaine Petsch Givenchy and Cultured Magazine Rodeo Drive Party July 2023
Madelaine Petsch's Sheer LBD Is Giving Goth Mermaid
Jeremy Allen White (C) walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
We Support The Strike And Jeremy Allen White's Biceps at the Strike
Tony Bennett Neil Young Benefit 2004
Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Has Died at Age 96
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest