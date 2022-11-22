Kris Jenner Spills the Secret Behind Planning Her Family's Famous Christmas Eve Party

The holiday maven partnered with Shutterfly to make the season brighter.

Kris Jenner Shutterfly
If there's one thing you can count on the Kardashians for, it's their annual lavish, over-the-top holiday celebrations. From their star-studded Christmas Eve party and opulent decorations to the highly-anticipated holiday cards, they never do anything halfway. And at the helm of all the festive traditions is the family's matriarch and momager Kris Jenner, naturally.

"I always look forward to spending time with my family and creating special memories during this time of year," she tells InStyle. "With all of our busy schedules, it’s nice to find time and spend it together as a family."

"Busy schedule" is a bit of an understatement — a hit Hulu show, over 10 different family business ventures, and too many grandkids to count — so Jenner has found a way to make her Christmas shopping concise and easy all while keeping the gifts personalized to each member of their clan.

Kris Jenner Shutterfly

Shutterfly

"I always try to avoid generic gift giving. I want to make sure each and every person in my life feels special," she explains before citing Shutterfly as one of her favorite gift-giving hubs. "With so many great personalized options, Shutterfly is my go-to shop for when I am seeking out easy, memorable gifts. Any gift that captures and brings a favorite memory you have with your friend or family to life is a good one to purchase." Think phone cases, ornaments, pillows, jewelry, and more.

If you've kept up with Jenner at all, then you know the brand's new "Holiday Expert" has a soft spot for meaningful gifts and reminiscing over memories (she often breaks down in tears over such matters on The Kardashians). So why wouldn't the same values apply to her holiday shopping? "Customizable gift ideas won’t disappoint and will even give you extra time to enjoy this season — something I value a lot," she says."

As the family begins to gear up for the most wonderful (and busiest) time of the year, Kris spilled some of her secrets — which turned their little family tradition into Hollywood's biggest holiday soirée — for planning the perfect festive gathering.

"Planning a party is never a simple task. Before doing anything, I always want to sit down and figure out what the theme is, what dress code we want, and how to make it fun for my kids and grandkids," she dishes. "With these simple steps, you can guarantee you’ll have a spectacular holiday party no matter what."

As for their famous holiday card? Jenner kept mum about this year's edition, but she and her longtime partner Corey Gamble already released their first-ever couple card with the help of Shutterfly.

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble Holiday Card

Courtesy of Shutterfly

Jenner posted the card to her Instagram writing, "You guys know I LIVE for the holidays! This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out."

