Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the age-old wedding tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue in their own unique, sentimental way — with a piece of her late father, Robert Kardashian, included.

In a newly released Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, the PDA-loving couple shared never-before-scene footage from their three weddings. Filled with special, unforgettable moments leading up to the big day, it was the night before their Italian ceremony that will forever be remembered.

At the reception dinner, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, gave her the most priceless gift: her wedding ring from her marriage to Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

Getty Images

"She gave me her wedding ring from my dad," Kourtney tearfully shared during the special. "When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle. So that gift meant so much."

Despite his absence, Kourtney shared that before she walked down the aisle, she thought of her father, which put her at ease. "My dad would've loved Travis and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways… " she said. "I felt his presence and a sense of calm. It felt so good and calm… like, I'm ready and it just felt perfect."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before Travis popped the question in October 2021, he visited her father's grave to ask for Kourtney’s hand in marriage. "He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Kris told Kim Kardashian during an episode of The Kardashians. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad and I just lost it.”

"It's all happy," Kris added. "I just wish your dad was here to see it."

