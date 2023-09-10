Kris Jenner Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere for Fall, Too

And you can shop the look for under $40 at Amazon.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on September 10, 2023 @ 12:00AM

Kris Jenner Just Wore the Maxi Skirt Trend I'm Seeing Everywhere
Photo:

@krisjenner Instagram

Kris Jenner is, of course, the momager of our generation, but she’s also a style icon. Her most recent Instagram post under the Tuscan sun only further proved that she’s the star to watch when it comes to outfit inspiration. Jenner wore an effortlessly chic monochromatic look, and the star of her ensemble was the summer skirt trend that’s going to be everywhere this fall, too.  

Flowy maxis took this summer by storm this year, with celebs like TK and TK donning the style. They’re definitely here to stay for fall, too, according to runway appearances and the denim maxi trend that’s taking off. So, naturally, I’m turning to Amazon to embrace the look for myself. I sifted through the retailer’s wide selection of skirt styles to find the three best options that are on sale for less than $40 right now.  

Bluetime Long Pleated Maxi Skirt 

Amazon Bluetime Women Leopard Print

Amazon

I would be lying if I said this Bluetime maxi skirt didn’t already sneak its way into my shopping cart. The now-$25 find is made of a blend of spandex and polyester, so it has an extra soft, stretchy feel. As if it couldn’t get more comfortable than that, the skirt is built with an easy to wear elastic waistband, plus a stylish tie closure. The flowy pick is sold in 20 fall-ready patterns including floral styles and animal prints. As one shopper put it, it’s the “perfect maxi skirt.”  

Haeof Drawstring Casual Skirt  

Amazon HAEOF Women's Summer Elastic High Waist Boho Maxi Skirt

Amazon

This Haeof skirt is another great option to add to your transitional wardrobe. Not only does it follow the flowy, pleated trend, but it also has a fashion-forward tiered design. The maxi is structured with a comfy elastic waistband and a drawstring so you can tailor it to the perfect fit. Wear it with chunky sweaters and boots this autumn, or elevate the maxi with a stylish blouse and your go-to heels. If you’re still on the fence about adding the wardrobe staple to your collection, take it from one shopper who said they “never leave reviews, but this skirt is so good,” going on to call the style “super soft” and “not see through at all.”   

Anrabess Elastic Waist Pleated Flowy Skirt 

ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Boho Elastic Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Swing Tiered Long Beach Skirt

Amazon

Be sure to shop this Anrabess find while it’s still marked down from its original $46 price point. The breezy, rayon style is the quintessential maxi skirt; it has subtly ruffled tiers and a classic A-line silhouette. The pick is available in 17 styles including versatile solid colors and fun floral prints. One customer called the maxi “such high quality,” going on to say it’s “a staple piece” in their closet. A second shopper added that it’s “super flattering” and “works with many different tops.” And, someone else pointed out its handy pockets, going on to call it their “new favorite skirt.”   

To embrace the flowy maxi skirt look this fall, head to Amazon to snag these picks for less than $40, and browse through additional styles, below. 

Shop More Maxi Skirts: 

Kirundo Casual Maxi Skirt

KIRUNDO 2023 Fall Women's High Waist Boho Floral Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Nashalyly High Waist Boho Maxi Skirt

NASHALYLY Women's Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Earkoha Tiered Maxi Skirt 

EARKOHA Womens Casual High Waist Tiered Paisley Print Long Maxi Skirt

Amazon

