The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday

Halloween may be over, but the Kardashians aren't done dressing up. On Friday, the KarJenner sisters rang in their mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday by recreating her most iconic looks over the years — from Christmas card Kris to Kris circa 1989.



"It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the theme] is dress up as your best Kris,” Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram Story while wearing a sparkly blue long-sleeved gown with a white collar and black bowtie peeking out from the top. She showed off her short pixie-styled wig and Kris-approved dark smoky eye makeup, before asking fans, “Does this one look familiar, guys? [It’s from] our Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it.”

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim then went on to share the looks her sisters wore to the party. Khloé channeled Kris's blonde era in a rose-covered trench coat, big sunglasses, and a martini in hand, while Kylie threw it back with a sequined black gown similar to the one her mom wore on the red carpet in 1989. Kourtney, for her part, wore a pink tracksuit that paid tribute to Jenner's "cool mom" cameo in Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" music video.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Even Kris's granddaughter North West partook in the festivities and attended the birthday party as "the daily Kris" dressed in head-to-toe black and a mini Birkin bag.

Following the party, Kim wrote the sweetest tribute to Kris on Instagram. "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you," she captioned a slideshow of snapshots from a recent family dinner. "It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter."

She continued, "No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."