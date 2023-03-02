Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Monochromatic Look Is Giving Latex Easter Peep

Suddenly, we're craving sugar.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 03:17PM
Kourtney kardashian lemme gummies ig
Photo:

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Another day, another Lemme plug for Kourtney Kardashian — which also means another stellar outfit for us (win-win!). On Thursday, the wellness enthusiast shared a roundup of photos detailing a series of behind-the-scenes moments from one of her recent Lemme photoshoots, and the look she chose gave major Peep energy.

In the Instagram photo dump, Kardashian was pictured lying on the ground (tired from a long day on set, perhaps?) in a bright yellow, monochromatic ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve cropped sweater and a matching pair of latex pants. While the color of the pieces were striking on their own, extra details — like a faux fur collar on Kourt’s cardigan and zip-up split hems on her pants — elevated the outfit even further.

Strappy yellow heels and a bottle of Lemme's Purr Vaginal Health Gummies (of course) accessorized the A-lister’s vibrant ‘fit, and she wore her signature chin-length bob down straight with a middle part. 

“A little bts from my @lemme purr 🐱 campaign,” she captioned the post.

While Kourtney may be the picture of transitional winter-to-spring dressing in the snaps, the post came just a day after she stripped down to get us all in a summer state of mind. On Tuesday, the Poosh founder shared a separate photo dump of a day spent in the Southern California sun wearing a neon green string bikini and a matching chunky headband. 

Kourtney kardashian green bikini instagram

Instagram/Kourtney kardashian

Captioned, “It’s giving 2018 Huji cam,” the carousel also included a photo of her husband Travis Barker riding a bike with her daughter, Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Related Articles
Kourtney kardashian green bikini instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Ushered In Swimwear Season With a Neon Green String Bikini
kendall jenner cfda fashion awards white dress
Kendall Jenner's Flirty, One-Shoulder and One-Legged Jumpsuit Gave 'Mamma Mia!'
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
kim k white bikini ig
Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week
Kourtney Kardashian x Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is the New Queen of Instagram
Kim Kardashian Mariah Carey north monroe tiktok
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Lip-Synced 'It’s a Wrap' With Their Daughters on TikTok
Kim kardashian rick owens pink set ig
Kim Kardashian's Holographic Pink Skirt and Tube Top Set Couldn't Have Been Shinier
Nicola Coughlan Latex Dress Newport Beach Film Festival London
Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown
Madelyn Cline Blue Sheer Dress Outer Banks Season 3 Premiere 2023
Madelyn Cline Channeled Kate Moss's Most Iconic Look in a Slinky Sheer Gown
Kendall Jenner golden hour sundress instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore the Breeziest Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cutout Dress During Golden Hour
Hailey Bieber Kendall Jenner Hug at Super Bowl LVI
Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors
Kylie Jenner Gold Bikini
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tropical Look Included a Gold Upside-Down Bikini With a Matching Sarong
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress
KIM KARDASHIAN PLUNGING SUIT
Kim Kardashian’s Zip-Up One-Piece Suit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belly Button