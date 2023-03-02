Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Monochromatic Look Is Giving Latex Easter Peep

Another day, another Lemme plug for Kourtney Kardashian — which also means another stellar outfit for us (win-win!). On Thursday, the wellness enthusiast shared a roundup of photos detailing a series of behind-the-scenes moments from one of her recent Lemme photoshoots, and the look she chose gave major Peep energy.

In the Instagram photo dump, Kardashian was pictured lying on the ground (tired from a long day on set, perhaps?) in a bright yellow, monochromatic ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve cropped sweater and a matching pair of latex pants. While the color of the pieces were striking on their own, extra details — like a faux fur collar on Kourt’s cardigan and zip-up split hems on her pants — elevated the outfit even further.

Strappy yellow heels and a bottle of Lemme's Purr Vaginal Health Gummies (of course) accessorized the A-lister’s vibrant ‘fit, and she wore her signature chin-length bob down straight with a middle part.

“A little bts from my @lemme purr 🐱 campaign,” she captioned the post.

While Kourtney may be the picture of transitional winter-to-spring dressing in the snaps, the post came just a day after she stripped down to get us all in a summer state of mind. On Tuesday, the Poosh founder shared a separate photo dump of a day spent in the Southern California sun wearing a neon green string bikini and a matching chunky headband.

Instagram/Kourtney kardashian

Captioned, “It’s giving 2018 Huji cam,” the carousel also included a photo of her husband Travis Barker riding a bike with her daughter, Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

