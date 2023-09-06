Kourtney Kardashian Shared That She Underwent "Urgent Fetal Surgery"

The news comes after Travis Barker and Blink-182 canceled a few European tour dates.

Published on September 6, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker AMIRI
Kourtney Kardashian-Barker revealed that she had a scary moment during her pregnancy, posting a somber image from the hospital that showed her and her husband Travis Barker's hands. People reports that the eldest Kardashian sibling posted about a "medical emergency" that Kardashian confirmed was a pregnancy complication. However, in her post, Kardashian didn't offer up any details as to what happened. 

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she captioned the black-and-white photo. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Barker also posted about the emergency, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," on Twitter. 

Last week, Barker shared with fans that he and his band, Blink-182, would be postponing a few tour dates in Europe because of an “urgent family matter.”

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed," the band shared online. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Kardashian announced her pregnancy back in June at a Blink-182 concert.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," she said during an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen." 

