Fans Are Praising Kourtney Kardashian for Showing Off Her "Real Body" on Instagram

For years, the Kardashian-Jenners have been called out for photoshopping their social media posts — from Kim's mysterious "sixth" toe to Kendall's ridiculously long legs in a bikini-clad snapshot with friends. But on Saturday, Kourtney skipped the airbrushing and decided to give fans refreshingly candid glimpse at her "real body" on Instagram.



Sharing a slideshow of pictures from her recent photoshoot for her new vitamin and supplement brand Lemme, Kourt posed in nothing but a nude bandeau bra and matching underwear while snapping a seemingly unaltered mirror selfie behind-the-scenes. She accessorized her lingerie set with pink organza sleeves that complemented her pastel eyeshadow and a silver necklace with dangling gemstones. Kourtney's long dark hair was worn down and straight with a side part, while her lips and cheeks were painted pink.

"a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot," Kardashian captioned the carousel of the unedited images.



Fans praised the reality star for showing off her natural figure in the photos. "THE NATURAL BODY," wrote one user, while another commented, "Real body! So refreshing." A third added, "I absolutely love that you are showing your body with no filters."



This isn't the first time Kourtney has been applauded for publicly highlighting her imperfections. Back in 2019, the eldest Kardashian sibling was called out in the best way for not editing out her stretch marks while wearing a high-cut bikini, sunglasses, and a straw sunhat on a boat in Italy. In response to all the praise, she wrote back, "I love my little stripes."

