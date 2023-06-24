Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini

Now that summer has officially arrived, it's sun's out, bun's out — or, in Kourtney Kardashian's case, bump's out.



On Friday, the reality star, who is expecting her fourth child (her first with husband Travis Barker), shared a series of snapshots that also doubled as a pregnancy progress update from her summer vacation so far on Instagram. In the slideshow, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie and proudly put her growing belly on display while wearing the a sage green bikini that consisted of itty-bitty string bottoms and an even tinier underboob-baring triangle top.



Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

She accessorized with just a pair of oversized black shield sunglasses, and styled her chin-length bob with lots of texture and a subtle wave. "sweet summer," she wrote in the caption alongside the emojis of a kiwi, an avocado, a pear, and a mango, which many believed was a clue to how far along she is into her pregnancy.

"Avocado is 14 week, pear 17 weeks, mango 19 weeks... So she's in her second trimester at around 19/20 weeks," speculated one fan in the comments section, while another came to a similar conclusion, adding: "I think she is at least 5 months. Maybe 6."



Just last week, Kourtney announced that she and Travis were expecting while waving a handwritten sign that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT" at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The unexpected pregnancy reveal was actually a cute reference to the band's "All the Small Things" music video, in which a fan held up a nearly-identical poster for the drummer to see.