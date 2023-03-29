Kourtney Kardashian Had the Perfect Response for Trolls Who Called Her Bathroom "Nasty"

It's giving, "That's so embarrassing for your life. And your soul."

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Updated on March 29, 2023 @ 11:33AM
Kourtney Kardashian has long proven that she isn’t here for the haters (whether they’re commenting on her clothes, body, or otherwise), but her latest clap back further confirmed that she couldn’t care less about the opinions of trolls.

It all started on Monday when the Lemme founder shared a typical Instagram photo dump with her 216 million followers detailing everything from her face-washing routine to a very Y2K bedazzled sweatsuit. While none of the carousel inclusions seemed too out of the ordinary (for a Kardashian, at least), it was the post’s third slide — a photo of a bathtub filled with pink suds and surrounded by burgers, chicken fingers, fruit, and champagne — that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Kourtney kardashian bathroom instagram

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

It didn’t take long for Kourtney’s followers to head to the comment section and voice their disdain for the bath-side dinner, leaving remarks like, “Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢,” and, “Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty.”

kourtney kardashian bathroom instagram

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Luckily, the Poosh founder remained unbothered (and pulled out her classic “ABCDEFG, I have to go” energy) when addressing the wild comments on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, linking to the post and writing, “The comments about this photo,” alongside a string of spiral eyes emojis. 

She also took to the post’s comments to shout out a close friend, Stephanie Shepherd, who tried to bring a bit of positive energy to the post. “Boop I love fitting days @danixmichelle,” Shepherd wrote, to which Kourtney replied, “My supportive friend hiding in that corner bringing good vibrations.”

Despite the overwhelming negative energy, plenty of followers also came to Kardashian’s defense in the comments, shouting out additional dump inclusions that showed her sporting a tiny white bikini, a glitzy silver gown, and a lacy black SKIMS playsuit.

