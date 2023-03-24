Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat

Kourtney Kardashian, reining queen of vitamins and supplements, is plugging yet another Lemme product with a steamy Instagram thirst trap.

In a series of snaps, Kardashian is seen in her kitchen grabbing fruit from her fridge in a soft pink silk lingerie two-piece set consisting of a structured bustier top with a frill lace trim and a matching miniskirt. She also draped a sea moss leather trench coat over her shoulders.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

White open-toe heels and a bottle of Lemme's Sea drops accessorized the A-lister’s alluring ‘fit, and she wore her newly debuted platinum blonde bob styled in a slicked-back, wet-looking hairdo.

“Sea the benefits (of @lemme Sea),” the wellness guru captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Kardashian debuted her new 'do (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza) with another Instagram selfie roundup. Proving blondes have more fun (and luck), Kourtney posed at the slot machines in Las Vegas while wearing an edgy, fan-girl outfit that included a Blink-182 T-shirt (a nod to her drummer husband Travis Barker) paired with a black latex miniskirt, knee-high boots, and coordinating sunglasses.

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether [sic],” she captioned the post, referencing the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

