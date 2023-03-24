Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat

Loungewear, Kardashian style.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 11:26AM
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, reining queen of vitamins and supplements, is plugging yet another Lemme product with a steamy Instagram thirst trap.

In a series of snaps, Kardashian is seen in her kitchen grabbing fruit from her fridge in a soft pink silk lingerie two-piece set consisting of a structured bustier top with a frill lace trim and a matching miniskirt. She also draped a sea moss leather trench coat over her shoulders. 

Kourtney Kardashian Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

White open-toe heels and a bottle of Lemme's Sea drops accessorized the A-lister’s alluring ‘fit, and she wore her newly debuted platinum blonde bob styled in a slicked-back, wet-looking hairdo.

“Sea the benefits (of @lemme Sea),” the wellness guru captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Kardashian debuted her new 'do (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza) with another Instagram selfie roundup. Proving blondes have more fun (and luck), Kourtney posed at the slot machines in Las Vegas while wearing an edgy, fan-girl outfit that included a Blink-182 T-shirt (a nod to her drummer husband Travis Barker) paired with a black latex miniskirt, knee-high boots, and coordinating sunglasses.

kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether [sic],” she captioned the post, referencing the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Related Articles
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf
Jennifer Aniston 'Murder Mystery 2' Event
Jennifer Aniston’s Colorful Ruched Halter Dress Is Putting Us in the Summer Mindset
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set
ZoÃ« Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz's Latest Red-Carpet Look Just Proved the Power of a Classic LBD
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Sexy Shoe Trend That’s Backed by Amal Clooney, Too
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia
Fashion Trust U.S. Party
The Fashion Trust U.S.'s Inaugural Awards Ceremony Celebrated Sustainability, Inclusion, and of Course, Fashion
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Just Wore the Most Practical Version of This Cool-Girl Spring Trend
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Bella Hadid Las Vegas
Bella Hadid Just Revealed She Hasn't Drank Alcohol in Five Months
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Drinking Wine in a Faux Fur Coat and Trucker Hat Is a Major Mood